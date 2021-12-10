Amazon Shoppers Rave About These 'Cloud-Like' Pillows — and a Set of 2 Is Under $25 Today
Getting cozy in bed requires a few necessities: a set of soft silky sheets, a mattress pad that's not too soft but not terribly firm, and a heavy-duty comforter that's sure to keep you warm even on those cold, cold nights. And don't forget the pillows — ones that are plump and don't easily deflate.
But if you've noticed that your pillows are in need of an upgrade, look no further than the Set of 2 Jollyvogue Bed Pillows, which are currently under $30. The pillows are wonderfully supportive, filled with a down alternative material that's the perfect balance of soft and firm. Each pillow is finished off with reinforced seams that prevent any material from leaking out. Plus they're ideal for any kind of sleeper, whether you lay on your side, back, or stomach.
Thanks to an extra exterior hypoallergenic shell, the pillows are breathable and soft on your face. When it's time for a cleaning, stick the pillows into the washing machine, then tumble dry or air dry after. Shoppers can choose from three sizes, including standard, queen, and king, each packed with two pillows.
Over 6,600 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, with reviewers noting they're getting the "best sleep" and calling them "cloud-like." One user wrote: "These pillows have allowed me to finally get a good night's sleep."
"I was a little skeptical because I typically don't like pillows that are too soft," one five-star reviewer shared. "Let me tell you, these have to be the closest thing to feeling like you're staying at a hotel, but in the comfort of your own home (especially if you add some nice pillow cases to them). Super comfortable. A perfect mix of soft and stable."
"I had a debilitating neck cramp for 10 days before I read the reviews on these pillows," another shopper said. "I ordered them and got them the next day. I have slept on them now for three nights and my pain is gone! I am a side sleeper but my husband is a back sleeper and he loves his pillow too."
