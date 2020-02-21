Jojo Siwa Shows off Her Willy Wonka-Inspired Bedroom Makeover — Featuring 4,000 Pounds of Candy

Jojo Siwa is quite literally a kid in a candy store in her newly redecorated bedroom!

In a YouTube vlog, the 16-year-old Dance Moms alum brought fans on a tour of her sugary-sweet sleeping quarters, which were recently decorated to look like the inside of Willy Wonka’s candy factory.

The rainbow space is just one of many over-the-top rooms in the California mansion she and her family moved into at the end of 2019.

Siwa, who recently returned from the Australia leg of her D.R.E.A.M. tour, dressed up like Wonka himself for the bedroom tour video, donning a purple suit, white gloves and goggles alongside her signature bow. She explained that her bedroom had been completely overhauled while she was Down Under, and she came back to pure, sugary bliss. In fact, she says, the room is now full of 4,000 pounds of candy.

“This house is literally our dream house,” the Nebraska native begins, “I wanted to redo my bedroom but I was like, ‘Hmm, what do I want to do?’ Then I got the idea to turn my bedroom into a complete candy room … Oh my gosh, I’m so excited!”

Inside the doors, which are ornamented with her signature logo (a pink star surrounded by a curly heart), waits a dizzying array of colors and patterns covering the walls, bed, furniture and even the ceiling.

Her dresser is printed with a gum ball motif, decorative trees are made out of gumdrops and lollipops and the vanity is covered in a sprinkles pattern — with loose sprinkles at the bottom of each drawer.

Twisting, rainbow spirals cover the walls and ceiling, creating something akin to an optical illusion. “I feel like I could dive into it,” Siwa says.

Perhaps the most unusual feature of the new room is her bed, which previously was shaped like a rainbow, and before that was made out of a giant slide.

Now, the bed has a headboard made out of clear tubes filled with candy — from Skittles to Starbursts to gummy colas — and a gear on the wall which can be turned to release the sweets.

The bed itself is topped with pillows shaped like candy and desserts — Reese’s, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, donuts — many of which she says smell like the treat they are shaped as. A few pillows are also printed with photos of her smiling face.

Inside the sprinkle-laden vanity, she shows off the way she puts away makeup and hair supplies, and stuffs a separate drawer with her signature accessory: “bows I wear everyday.” Another drawer is full of tickets from her D.R.E.A.M. tour. She says she has a ticket from almost every theater she performed in.

In addition to an ensuite bathroom, Siwa also shows off the room’s walk-in closet, saying, “My closet is pretty organized. I told everyone I was going to keep my closet super organized, and by everyone I mean the person holding this camera right now.” We can assume she’s talking about her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, who was often featured on Dance Moms.

A whole section of the closet is dedicated to her merch, from sparkly sweaters to rainbow dresses. This is her regular clothes closet, she says, but not her “rockstar closet,” which has all of her “crazy” outfits. “One day I’ll give you a tour of that closet, because that closet is magical,” she proclaims.

In a previous home tour, Siwa showed fans the in-home “7-Eleven” in her living room, which contains a collection of convenience store food machines, like a popcorn maker, pizza warmer and slushy machine. That space also comes with a candy counter, complete with a wide variety of her sugary favorites.