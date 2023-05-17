JoJo Siwa Shares Footage of the Burglars Who Broke Into Her L.A. Home: 'Life is SCARY'

"Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen," Siwa said of the home invasion

By
Published on May 17, 2023 11:07 PM
jojo siwa home burglary
Photo: tiktok; snapchat

JoJo Siwa's home in San Fernando Valley was burglarized early Monday morning.

Siwa, 19, shared "terrifying" security footage of the two burglars inside her home on social media Tuesday.

"We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM... It was an armed robbery which is very scary," she told her followers. "It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD."

Police told TMZ they responded to a call from an alarm company about a break-in at Siwa's home.

They found a door open, which is how they believe the perpetrators, who were gone by the time authorities arrived, entered.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Siwa was on a cruise when the break-in occurred. While the dancer revealed that there was "lots of materialistic damage" from the burglary, she said how "that can all be fixed," the site reported. It is unclear exactly what was stolen.

"I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me," the Dance Moms alum said on social media.

"Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight," Siwa added. "Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen."

No description was available of a suspect or suspects, nor a vehicle description connected with the crime, local news station NBC-4 reports.

