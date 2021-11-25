Jojo Siwa's Holiday Gift Picks for Teens

The teen megastar (and Dancing with the Stars runner-up!) knows exactly what will thrill the teenagers in your life

November 25, 2021 10:00 AM
Fashion to Help You Focus

"Every tween I know," says Siwa, "is obsessed with fidgets and pop-its," which may improve concentration. "This purse is everything they love!" 

Buy It! Goheyi pop purse, $16; amazon.com

Unboring Board Game

"Monopoly is my favorite game, so to have my own edition is the coolest thing ever!" says Siwa. "I'm gifting it to everyone I've beat so they can prepare for their rematch!"

Buy It! JoJo Siwa Monopoly, $40; theop.games

Pout Protector

"Obsessed. Putting one of these in everyone's stocking."

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22; sephora.com

Stretchy Staples

Siwa is also "obsessed with these crop tops and leggings that my Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson designed with Jo + Jax. I literally wear them every day to DWTS rehearsal!"

Buy It! Jenna Johnson x Jo & Jax top, $41, and leggings, $65; joandjax.com

Old-School Camera

"Like everyone, I literally have a million photos on my phone. But there's something so cool about capturing a moment with a Polaroid."

Buy It! Polaroid Now instant camera, $120; polaroid.com

A One-of-a-Kind Fit

"Onesies are always on my wish list. I would live in one if I could. I'll wear them around my house, on an airplane, on a trip to the store or to a concert!" says Siwa, whose D.R.E.A.M. the Tour kicks off Jan. 13.

Buy It! Abenca unicorn onesie, from $30; amazon.com

A Signature Topper

"Bows will forever be a part of my life. They are not just a hair accessory to me. They are a piece of me. I give bows to everyone!"

Buy It! Silver glitter hair bow, $4; walmart.com

Sweets-Inspired Lotion

" 'Tis the season to smell like cookies!" says Siwa of her favorite Sugared Snickerdoodle lotion, one of 20-plus holiday scents from Bath and Body Works. "If it smells like a bakery, I want it!"

Buy It! Hydration body cream, $16; bathandbodyworks.com

Classic Kicks

"I love getting Air Force 1's for my friends and family. We sit around the dining room table and decorate them with paint and rhinestones."

Buy It! Nike Air Force 1 '07, $90; nike.com

Accessories for Besties

"I like giving jewelry that has a special meaning between me and the people I love."

Buy It! Best Friends necklaces, $13 for 2; claires.com

The Comfy Original

This massively oversized "wearable blanket" is sure to be a hit, says Siwa: "Who doesn't want to be comfy?"

Buy It! The Comfy, $45; thecomfy.com

