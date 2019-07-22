JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Buy Their First Home Together: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are officially homeowners!

The Bachelorette alums, who are currently planning a wedding after being engaged for three years, announced the news on Instagram yesterday with Fletcher, 28, posting a sweet picture posing in front of their new Dallas home, which is still in the early stages of renovation.

“hey y’all…. we are NEW HOMEOWNERS!!! Ahhh 🎉🏡 Our Cash Pad renos may be done, but now we get to tackle customizing our very first REAL home together! Bring on the stress of picking more perfect white paints— I CANT WAIT!! @jrodgers11 you ready for some construction therapy!? 😜” she wrote.

Rodgers, 30, posted a similar photo, writing, “WE BOUGHT OUR FIRST HOUSE TOGETHER!!! 🏠 (She’s really stuck with me now 😂) Seriously though, we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter in our lives together. Not only do we have OUR show #CashPad airing this Tuesday, but now we have something we can truly call OURS.”

Image zoom Jordan Rodgers/Instagram

He added: “The first home we will live in as a married couple next year!! 🙌🏽 Can’t wait for JoJo to add some of her style and design to the final phase of the build out and move-in in just a few months. We will share much more soon!”

Image zoom JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers ABC/Getty

Although Fletcher and Rodgers purchased a home in May, Fletcher explained in the comment section that this is their first time purchasing a home with the intention of living in it, rather than flipping it for their new show Cash Pad, which premieres on Tuesday on CNBC.

“That was a renovation project that I had that we actually had to move into for a period of time.. it was always intended to be a rental or a flip, not our forever home,” Fletcher wrote in reply to a comment inquiring about their first place.

WATCH: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers’ Cash Pad Supertease

Cash Pad follows the couple as they help ordinary homeowners transform their unused properties into gorgeous and lucrative vacation rentals.

“The short-term rental market is booming,” Rodgers said at the beginning of an exclusive trailer that was released earlier this month. “Right now, people all across the country are choosing to stay at cool, unique properties instead of cookie-cutter hotels.”

“That’s where we see a big opportunity to make a lot of money, and create investments that keep on giving,” Fletcher added.

Image zoom Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher

Throughout the trailer, the handy duo travel through Dallas, Austin and Phoenix, renovating neglected “crash pads” into glamorous “cash pads,” sharing profits with the property owners at the end of the process.

Last April, Fletcher told PEOPLE Now that she would be open to filming a home renovation show with Fletcher, though they had no plans in place at the time. Now, just a little over a year later, there are eight one-hour episodes on deck for the first season of Cash Pad.