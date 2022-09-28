This Is the Fall Home Decor You Should Be Buying on Amazon, According to JoJo Fletcher

Her cozy finds are stylish and affordable

Ah, fall. There's something so special about the start of autumn and the stylish sweaters, comfy boots, and cozy home decor it brings — and JoJo Fletcher knows exactly what we're talking about.

During her Amazon Live shopping event, the newlywed (and homeowner with husband Jordan Rodgers) mentioned that fall is one of her favorite seasons to decorate for, so it makes sense that her attention to detail on this topic is top notch. For starters, each item on her list proved to be warm, inviting, and affordable, which means a fresh fall home makeover may be easier to pull off than one might expect.

Ahead, check out the Amazon home decor picks the Bachelorette star shared for sprucing up your space for the season.

JoJo Fletcher's Fall Home Decor Picks:

This three-piece linen duvet cover set is currently on sale for less than $150, and it can elevate your bedroom's aesthetic with its natural texture and calming oatmeal color. The reality star mentioned during her Amazon Live that she typically gravitates toward pure white bedding, but was unexpectedly drawn to this affordable set for fall because of its soothing neutral tone and quality material.

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Simple & Opulence 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set, $147.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for more textured decor, Fletcher also recommended this plush sheepskin rug and a preppy plaid throw blanket for soft touches of comfort.

As for aromas, she pointed to a relaxing sandalwood-scented candle for an instant ambiance upgrade. We also highly recommend stocking up on several sets of these LED flameless candles to decorate your mantle, hallways, and everywhere in between. With the touch of a button, these modern remote-controlled candles instantly transform an area that's seeing a little less sunlight these days.

And finally, when it comes to kitchen essentials, Fletcher found several functional items that caught our eye, including a sturdy and stylish Dutch oven for cooking up savory stews, soups, and chilis, a smart set of striped cloth napkins, and classic ceramic bowls with useful handles for everyday use.

Shop more of JoJo Fletcher's top fall home decor picks below.

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle, $28; amazon.com

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Infei Plain Striped Cotton Linen Cloth Napkins, $20.78; amazon.com

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90; amazon.com

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Hobyhoon Artificial Olive Tree, $104.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Creative Co-Op Plaid Woven Throw Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

JoJo Feltcher Amazon Fall Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Huahoo Premium Genuine Sheepskin Rug, $59.99; amazon.com

