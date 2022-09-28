Lifestyle Home This Is the Fall Home Decor You Should Be Buying on Amazon, According to JoJo Fletcher Her cozy finds are stylish and affordable By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: getty; amazon Ah, fall. There's something so special about the start of autumn and the stylish sweaters, comfy boots, and cozy home decor it brings — and JoJo Fletcher knows exactly what we're talking about. During her Amazon Live shopping event, the newlywed (and homeowner with husband Jordan Rodgers) mentioned that fall is one of her favorite seasons to decorate for, so it makes sense that her attention to detail on this topic is top notch. For starters, each item on her list proved to be warm, inviting, and affordable, which means a fresh fall home makeover may be easier to pull off than one might expect. Ahead, check out the Amazon home decor picks the Bachelorette star shared for sprucing up your space for the season. JoJo Fletcher's Fall Home Decor Picks: Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle, $28 DN Deconation Gold Tray, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $33.99) Itoeo LED Flameless Candles with Remote Control, Set of 6, $28.99 Infei Plain Striped Cotton Linen Cloth Napkins, $20.78 Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 Simple & Opulence 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set, $147.99 (orig. $189.99) Hobyhoon Artificial Olive Tree, $104.49 with coupon (orig. $109.99) Creative Co-Op Plaid Woven Throw Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $44.99) Huahoo Premium Genuine Sheepskin Rug, $59.99 Le Tauci Set of Four Soup Bowls, $22.99 (orig. $26.99) Masme Ceramic Vase, $89.55 Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11 This three-piece linen duvet cover set is currently on sale for less than $150, and it can elevate your bedroom's aesthetic with its natural texture and calming oatmeal color. The reality star mentioned during her Amazon Live that she typically gravitates toward pure white bedding, but was unexpectedly drawn to this affordable set for fall because of its soothing neutral tone and quality material. Amazon Buy It! Simple & Opulence 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set, $147.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com If you're looking for more textured decor, Fletcher also recommended this plush sheepskin rug and a preppy plaid throw blanket for soft touches of comfort. As for aromas, she pointed to a relaxing sandalwood-scented candle for an instant ambiance upgrade. We also highly recommend stocking up on several sets of these LED flameless candles to decorate your mantle, hallways, and everywhere in between. With the touch of a button, these modern remote-controlled candles instantly transform an area that's seeing a little less sunlight these days. And finally, when it comes to kitchen essentials, Fletcher found several functional items that caught our eye, including a sturdy and stylish Dutch oven for cooking up savory stews, soups, and chilis, a smart set of striped cloth napkins, and classic ceramic bowls with useful handles for everyday use. Shop more of JoJo Fletcher's top fall home decor picks below. Amazon Buy It! Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle, $28; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Infei Plain Striped Cotton Linen Cloth Napkins, $20.78; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hobyhoon Artificial Olive Tree, $104.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Creative Co-Op Plaid Woven Throw Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Huahoo Premium Genuine Sheepskin Rug, $59.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.