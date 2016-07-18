Johnny Depp Relists (and Doubles the Asking Price!) of His Huge French Estate

Johnny Depp is doubling up on his French estate.

PEOPLE reported that Depp, 53, first put the compound on the market with Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty in June 2015 with a price tag of $27 million. Now, the actor has relisted the property with Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland and Michaël Zingraf of France-based Michaël Zingraf Real Estate for $55.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hilton reportedly told the Wall Street Journal that Depp, who’s in the midst of a divorce with ex Amber Heard, felt the original asking price was too low and that the new value is more suited for the 37-acre estate nestled near St. Tropez.

Image zoom Credit: Alexander Kraft of Cote d'Azur/Sotheby's International Realty

The home — which might be more appropriately described as a village — is made up of more than a dozen buildings, including a main house, guest cottages, a chapel, a café and a workshop.

Depp had spent many summers on the compound with his then-partner Vanessa Paradis and their children, Lily-Rose and Jack. He put the estate on the market three years after his separation from Paradis, 43, in 2012.

Alexander Kaft, the France chairman of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s, told PEOPLE when the property was first listed that, “Johnny has decided to sell the Plan de la Tour property to close this chapter of his life and move on. He hopes that someone else will enjoy the property as much as he did and bring him or her the same happiness it brought him.”

Image zoom Credit: Alexander Kraft of Cote d'Azur/Sotheby's International Realty

Image zoom Credit: Alexander Kraft of Cote d'Azur/Sotheby's International Realty

Open-plan stone buildings that are nearly 200 years old, acres of olive trees, fountains, two swimming pools and a skateboard park are only a few on the long list of amenities for this idyllic estate.

Image zoom Credit: Alexander Kraft of Cote d'Azur/Sotheby's International Realty

