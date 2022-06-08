Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Former L.A. Penthouse Listed for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
A penthouse that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard once called home is on the market.
The downtown Los Angeles residence located at the top of the historic Eastern Columbia Building — where the exes living during much of their 15-month marriage — is being sold for $1.765 million, PEOPLE can confirm. It's one of five units Depp owned in the same tower.
The apartment, which is more than 1,700 square feet and has one bedroom and two baths, is listed by Ernie Carswell and Rick Tyberg of Douglas Elliman.
The 1930 build features soaring ceilings, a modern kitchen and luxurious primary suite.
Residents of the Art Deco landmark can also enjoy amenities including a rooftop saltwater pool, spa, fitness studio, sundeck, Zen garden and concierge service.
Depp, 58, put all five of the condo units he held on the market following his divorce from Heard in 2016. The properties sold for a combined $12.78 million.
The actor reportedly acquired the apartments one at a time between 2007 and 2008. The units were used as separate living spaces, rather than combining them into one larger residence, according to a 2016 Wall Street Journal article.
The five residences were mentioned during Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard, 36, which concluded last week prior to the penthouse hitting the market.
On Wednesday, the jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages (due to Virginia limits on punitive damages, the judge reduced the total to $10.35 million), determining that Heard defamed him in her December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
Heard was awarded $2 million in damages after Depp was found to have defamed her on one of three claims.