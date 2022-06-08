The condo — located at the top of downtown Los Angeles’ historic Eastern Columbia Building — is where the exes living during much of their 15-month marriage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Former L.A. Penthouse Listed for $1.7 Million — See Inside!

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

A penthouse that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard once called home is on the market.

The downtown Los Angeles residence located at the top of the historic Eastern Columbia Building — where the exes living during much of their 15-month marriage — is being sold for $1.765 million, PEOPLE can confirm. It's one of five units Depp owned in the same tower.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The apartment, which is more than 1,700 square feet and has one bedroom and two baths, is listed by Ernie Carswell and Rick Tyberg of Douglas Elliman.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

Left: Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty Center: Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty Right: Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

The 1930 build ­features soaring ceilings, a modern kitchen and luxurious primary suite.

Residents of the Art Deco landmark can also enjoy amenities including a rooftop saltwater pool, spa, fitness studio, sundeck, Zen garden and concierge service.

Depp, 58, put all five of the condo units he held on the market following his divorce from Heard in 2016. The properties sold for a combined $12.78 million.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Former Apartment for Sale. Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

Left: Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty Right: Credit: James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

The actor reportedly acquired the apartments one at a time between 2007 and 2008. The units were used as separate living spaces, rather than combining them into one larger residence, according to a 2016 Wall Street Journal article.

The five residences were mentioned during Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard, 36, which concluded last week prior to the penthouse hitting the market.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

On Wednesday, the jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages (due to Virginia limits on punitive damages, the judge reduced the total to $10.35 million), determining that Heard defamed him in her December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.