John Stamos Shows Off His Family's Beverly Hills Home, Where He and Wife Caitlin Got Married

John Stamos’ Beverly Hills house is looking a little fuller these days.

The Full House star, 55, gave archdigest.com a tour of the Spanish-style, two-bedroom pad he shares with wife Caitlin and 14-month-old son Billy in the Post Office enclave of Beverly Hills.

“This place is more ‘me’ than any other house that I’ve lived in, starting with the bones of it, which are grounded and old-school,” he said.

Stamos explained that it’s gone through quite an evolution since he bought it as a bachelor pad in 2005.

“I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life. It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out and it became a healing house,” he said. “And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there.”

Ye Rin Mok/Architectural Digest

The stunning home is full of items of sentimental value to the actor, like framed letters from his late parents, and an old typewriter that was a present from Tom Hanks.

“There was a really long letter in there, which you can see. It also came with a $20 check for my birthday,” Stamos told the outlet of the gift. “He wrote, ‘Put a stack of paper next to it and just have people write on it when they come over and stuff.’ We’ve done it.”

Ye Rin Mok/Architectural Digest

His passion for music is also on full display, starting with a 1940s Steinway & Sons piano he bought in the 1980s and keeps in the house’s main living room, which also features grand windows and a stone hearth.

“I was like, I need a piano. It’s really a beaut. I’ve carried it around for a long time,” he said.

Stamos even has a separate music room that houses Disney memorabilia (he and Caitlin, 33, are avid Disney fans) and instruments, like the patriotic drum set he used to perform with the Beach Boys and Jimmy Buffett in PBS’s A Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C. last year.

The Disney love extends into Billy’s bedroom, too, where his windows are adorned with Winnie the Pooh curtains Caitlin sewed herself.

Ye Rin Mok/Architectural Digest

The master bedroom has also changed since Caitlin came into his life. Gone is the thick shag rug, and in its place, a velvet-covered settee and decorative slats the couple picked up together in New Orleans.

Stamos’s home also boasts a pool with panoramic views of Los Angeles, and an outdoor pizza oven that the star says he used to woo his wife early on in their romance.

“That was Caitlin and my first date,” he explained. “She said she liked pizza!”

If the house tickles your fancy as much as it did Stamos’, it can be yours for a cool $5.8 million.

The actor put the property on the market last month, telling PEOPLE he and Caitlin were looking for something slightly more family friendly in the Hidden Hills neighborhood as Billy learned to walk.