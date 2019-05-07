John Stamos Lists 'Rat Pack'-Era Bachelor Pad for $6.75M as He Hunts for Family-Friendly Home

John Stamos says he and wife Caitlin McHugh are moving to Hidden Hills, California now that their son Billy is getting older
John Stamos is bidding his Los Angeles bachelor pad adieu.
The Full House alum is putting his Rat Pack-era home on the market for $6.75 million as he and wife Caitlin McHugh swap properties for something a bit more family friendly.
“It’s a really beautiful house, but it might be time to move on,” McHugh tells PEOPLE.
The 4,000 square-foot home was built in 1951, and boasts three bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, and a large great room with vaulted ceilings and a large fireplace.
“This is an old house from the ‘40s,” Stamos says. “I just loved it ‘cause it has this Rat Pack-y character vibe to it. [Frank] Sinatra used to have a house next door. They tore all those houses down except for this one.”
The master suite features a bathroom with a soaking tub as well as an attached sitting area with a fireplace.
There’s also a one-room guesthouse currently decked out with brown carpeting and red wallpaper, as well as various musical instruments and memorabilia from the Beach Boys, a band with which Stamos has occasionally performed.
The amenities extend outside, too, to a large pool and stone terrace complete with a full outdoor kitchen with a barbecue and pizza oven, perfect for entertaining.
Stamos, 55, bought the pad in May 2005 for $3.57 million shortly after his divorce from first wife Rebecca Romijn, according to Variety.
The house — listed by Barry Peele Sotheby’s International Realty — is located in a gated and guarded community just off Mulholland Drive in a Los Angeles neighborhood called Beverly Hills Post Office.
Despite the prime location, Stamos says his family will buy a new house in the celeb-favorite neighborhood of Hidden Hills as their 13-month-old son Billy starts learning how to walk.
The couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, welcomed son William “Billy” Christopher in April 2018.
“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” Stamos captioned a photo of the newborn on Instagram shortly after his birth. “#NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”