See Inside John Mellencamp's 'Romantic' Seaside Santa Barbara Hideaway: 'I'm Above the Clouds'

"I see it as a place for me to go with an invited guest," John Mellencamp told archdigest.com while showing off his newly renovated home

John Mellencamp has found his home away from home on a hilltop in Santa Barbara, California.

The Grammy Award winner, 70, opened the doors to his remote Spanish-inspired bungalow in the upscale Montecito community with stunning panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, giving archdigest.com a look at his recent renovation.

"Quite honestly, I see it as a place for me to go with an invited guest," Mellencamp said. "It does have a very romantic feel to it. I'm above the clouds. The view is like, wow."

Sitting on six acres, the former ranch is perched atop the peaks of Toro Canyon, complete with a rustic wooden deck that offers a serene setting to take in the breathtaking vistas.

"You get this thing, particularly at night when the winds blow . . . it takes a certain kind of colorful person to want to be up there [at the very top]," he added.

With help from his roadies, Mellencamp updated the interiors in three weeks with a coat of fresh white paint for the exterior, brick walls and wooden beams. The aesthetic is contrasted with dark details, including brown leather chairs and metal light fixtures.

Mellencamp also tapped his longtime designer Trevor Goff to curate a space befitting his masculine, rustic taste. "All my houses are art projects," Mellencamp said.

In addition to his collection of art, the house features a few ecclectic touches, including a Ridley motorcycle and vintage mannequins in the living room. They also used pieces from Mellencamp's three Indiana storage facilities and some statement items from Big Daddy's Antiques in Los Angeles and The Well in Santa Barbara.

The John Cougar artist also converted a storage room into an art studio, which he has in each of his homes. "That's what I do, I paint," Mellencamp said. "I'm a singer-songwriter, that's my real job, but I paint every day. I'm very lucky, I've lived an artist's life."

Mellencamp previously told PEOPLE that his Indiana art studio is his "favorite place to be in the world." His Americana paintings, which are inspired by German expressionists of the 1900s, are featured throughout his Montecito house.