John Mayer Debuts New Product Collection Inspired by His 'Passion' for Laundry Day: 'So Proud'

John Mayer's laundry room is a wonderland! And he'd like yours to be too.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced his second collaboration with eco-friendly fabric care company The Laundress, releasing a capsule collection called Way Out West. The collection, which launches online on Nov. 3, features a laundry detergent ($20) and a fabric spray ($16), both imbued with a fragrance dreamed up by Mayer himself.

"I first discovered The Laundress products over six years ago, and we aligned so organically on the philosophy that if you love fashion, you should be into fabric care," Mayer, 44, explains. "I find something so meditative about the process, which makes laundry day a very soothing ritual for me. Way Out West is an extension and embodiment of that passion, and I am so proud to introduce everyone to the new collection."

john mayer Credit: The Laundress

"It's rare to find a partner who is genuinely enthusiastic about fabric care, which is why our relationship with John works so well. He is truly passionate about caring for his wardrobe, whether it's a t-shirt or a vintage sweater," said Brendan Taylor, The Laundress CEO. "So while the partnership seems unexpected, it is actually a natural and authentic one for us."

According to Mayer, who dropped his latest album Sob Rock in July, the Way Out West scent was designed to smell like home — no matter who you are. He worked with perfumers at The Laundress to create something that felt cozy and familiar, blending rich notes of amyris, black pepper and neroli with warmer, woody notes of cedar, sandalwood and musk.

john mayer Credit: The Laundress

As a tribute to Mayer and his love for fashion, both the laundry detergent and fabric spray bottles feature a pink and blue ombre motif pulled from one of Mayer's favorite pieces of clothing. And, like all of The Laundress' packaging, they are made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Mayer's first collection with the brand, which is named Out West (a nod to his adopted home state of Montana), launched in September 2016, and also features a laundry detergent and a fabric spray. It is still available online.