John Legend and Chrissy Teigen List Pair of New York City Penthouses for $18 Million — See Inside!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are saying goodbye to their New York City home.

The singer, 43, and model, 36, put a pair of penthouses in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan on the market for $18 million after finding they're spending most of their time on the West Coast.

"We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles," Legend told The Wall Street Journal. "So, we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling NYC Penthouses Credit: Tina Gallow

The couple — who share daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 — purchased one unit for $9.02 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020 in a building known as the Brewster Carriage House, according to the publication.

They planned to combine the units into a duplex penthouse spanning two floors but never finished the renovation according to the publication. Instead, Legend explained, they will look for another property in New York that will not require any additional construction.

"We love being there," he told WSJ. "But we're just not there enough to justify putting in the time and energy to combine apartments."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling NYC Penthouses Credit: Tina Gallow

The connected penthouses create a grand 6,100-square-foot-plus residence with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and over 3,300 square feet of private outdoor rooftop terrace. The listing is held by Noble Black of Douglas Elliman.

The home features a renovated open kitchen with Miele appliances, Amuneal bespoke custom cabinets and a Cristallo white quartz center island. The penthouse's great room has 12-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace and integrated sound system with a custom wine cellar underneath the stairs.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling NYC Penthouses Credit: Tina Gallow

The existing bedrooms are oversized and the bathrooms are finished in classic white Bianco Dolomiti marble and Mutina Bark stone tiles, with walnut vanities and radiant heat flooring.

Under the proposed renovation plan, the combined homes would span half of the 5th floor and the entire 6th floor of the 19th-century building with three exposures to the south, east and north. The 6th floor would house three bedrooms as well as a primary suite. Additionally, the great room could be expanded to include almost 1,200 square feet for entertaining.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling NYC Penthouses Credit: Tina Gallow