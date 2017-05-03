John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Sell Stunning Brooklyn Townhouse for $6.6 Million: See Inside

The famous couple and their daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet, 14 months, are parting ways with their picturesque Brooklyn townhouse after less than two years, a real estate source tells PEOPLE. The historic home, which they purchased for $6 million in 2016, according to Variety, and completely restored, was listed with Corcoran for $8 million in September, and has now sold for under asking at $6.56 million, according to the NY Post.