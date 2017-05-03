John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Sell Stunning Brooklyn Townhouse for $6.6 Million: See Inside

The couple listed the home they renovated top-to-bottom after less than 2 years

Mackenzie Schmidt
May 03, 2017 05:20 PM
<p>The famous couple and their daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet, 14 months, are&nbsp; parting ways with their picturesque <a href="https://www.corcoran.com/nyc/Listings/Display/5121238">Brooklyn townhouse</a> after less than two years, a real estate source tells PEOPLE. The historic home, which they purchased for $6 million in 2016, according to <a href="http://variety.com/2016/dirt/real-estalker/john-krasinski-emily-blunt-brooklyn-townhouse-1201891513/"><em>Variety</em></a>,&nbsp;and completely restored, was listed with Corcoran for $8 million in September, and has now sold for under asking at <a href="https://nypost.com/2018/05/03/emily-blunt-and-john-krasinski-sell-stunning-brooklyn-mansion/?_ga=2.262071371.718020016.1525287323-1014453871.1525287323">$6.56 million</a>, according to the<em> NY Post.</em></p>
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Say Goodbye to Their Brooklyn Home

David M. Benett/Getty

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>The&nbsp;<em>A Quiet Place</em>&nbsp;actor-director, 38, and soon-to-be <a href="https://people.com/movies/emily-blunt-mary-poppins-filming-london/"><em>Mary Poppins</em> star</a>, 35, transformed the 1909 house from dark and traditional to a bright and colorful space perfect for their young family in Brooklyn&#8217;s kid-friendly Park Slope neighborhood.</p>
Out of the Dark

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>The four-story, 20-room townhouse includes 7 bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread across 5,200 square feet. The French Renaissance Revival limestone facade matches it&#8217;s neigbhors on a leafy street right next to Prospect Park.&nbsp;</p>
By the Numbers

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran 

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>A series of formal parlors lead from the street back through a formal dining room that boasts a fireplace and paneled walls, which looked completely different <a href="http://variety.com/2016/dirt/real-estalker/john-krasinski-emily-blunt-brooklyn-townhouse-1201891513/">before the family&#8217;s makeover</a>.&nbsp;</p>
An Old-Fashioned Format

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>The redesigned kitchen has walls of glass that open to the backyard and a skylight spanning a huge island. Motorized shades can be lowered for privacy from the neighbors.</p>
Glass-Box Kitchen

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>The outdoor space (a rarity in New York City real estate) is paved in blue stone and accessible from the basement-level playroom.&nbsp;</p>
Outside Interest

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran 

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>The second floor is dedicated to a sprawling master suite, comprised of two of the home&#8217;s original seven bedrooms. Though, when they bought the place, two of the four rooms on the top floor of the four-story house were tiny quarters, only 5 and 6 feet wide.&nbsp;</p>
Sweet Master

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran 

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>The master bathroom features original stained glass panels that the couple had carefully restored.&nbsp;</p>
Original Details

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran 

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>Past a walk-through closet, is the suite&#8217;s private sitting area which features a gas fireplace and access to the second-floor terrace.&nbsp;</p>
Mom and Dad's Den

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran 

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
<p>The garden level, which also includes a guest suite that can be accessed via separate entrance on the street, features a play area that was no doubt a plus for the couple&#8217;s young family.</p>
Kid Zone

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran

Evan Joseph, courtesy Corcoran
