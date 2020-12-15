The 35th president lived in the Washington D.C. residence with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, from 1949 to 1951

JFK's Former Georgetown Home, Where He Lived When He Met Jackie, Sells for $4.2M — See Inside!

John F. Kennedy's former Georgetown home is officially off the market!

Last month, the Washington D.C. residence of the 35th president of the United States was sold for a grand $4.2 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

The home first hit the market back in February for $4.675 million, before the price was lowered in July and again in September. Then, on Nov. 30, the house sold. The final sale price was $475,000 below the home's initial asking, according to its Realtor.com listing.

Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing, while Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer in the sale.

Kennedy resided with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, here from 1949 to 1951, according to Town & Country.

The New York Post reports he met his future wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, during his final year living here, adding that the two were introduced in May 1951 at a dinner party at a nearby home. They married two years later and he became the President of the United States 10 years after that.

Originally built in 1800, the 4,659-square-foot Federal-style home comes complete with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Out front, the stately brick facade is accented with black shutters and iron railings and has an attached garage framed by climbing vines. There's also a roof deck with panoramic city views.

Stepping inside the home, guests are greeted by the spacious atrium, which House Beautiful notes was added after Kennedy's time there.

According to the home's listing, the property previously underwent a complete renovation that was led by architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass.

The kitchen now features high-end appliances and a breakfast bar, while the nearby formal living and dining rooms open onto an outdoor patio.

Moving upstairs, there's a wood-paneled library with a powder room and wet bar.

The master bedroom is located on the top floor and has its own fireplace. The accompanying master bathroom is lined in white marble and has a built-in tub with a view over the neighborhood.

