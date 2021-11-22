Aerosmith's Joe Perry Lists $4.5 Million Mass. Estate with a Guitar-Shaped Pool — See Inside!

Described in the listing as a "magnificent" farm country estate, the property boasts celeb-worthy privacy in the heart of New England

Joe Perry's lavish New England estate is on the market!

The Aerosmith guitarist, 71, has listed his Massachusetts home for $4.5 million.

The 7181 sq. ft. home, built in 1974, features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits on seven bucolic acres of land. The estate is nestled in the seaside town of Duxbury, on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

Janet and Bert Koelsch with Coldwell Banker New England hold the listing.

Joe Perry sells home Credit: Coldwell Banker New England

The "Dream On" musician and his wife, Billie, reportedly bought the property in 1988 and it's since been updated throughout. There's a with a recording studio, three-stall barn, guest house and a guitar-shaped pool — a symmetrical kidney design with the diving board in place of the instrument's neck.

Joe Perry sells home Credit: Coldwell Banker New England

Described in the listing as a "magnificent" Brook Haven Farm country estate with "ethereal views," the property boasts extreme privacy thanks to double entrance gates and complete property fencing.

The estate also has plenty of room for any car lover with 20 parking spaces and a four-car garage.

Joe Perry sells home Credit: Coldwell Banker New England

The new owners will also be spoiled with a billiards room, high-tech media room, and rooftop garden.

The main bedroom is extra cozy and features one of three fireplaces found in the home, while the adjoining bath boasts a double vanity and soaking tub.

The country kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, all-white cabinetry, and stone countertops.

Joe Perry sells home Credit: Coldwell Banker New England

In August, Perry spoke with Ultimate Classic Rock, and revealed Aerosmith once considered replacing the iconic Steven Tyler with Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar.

"It was really another one of those times, you don't keep a band together without a lot of bumps ... You know every band has its ups and downs," Perry said.

The rocker recalled the time, a decade ago, when Tyler signed on to judge the 10th season of American Idol alongside Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson.

"Over the years, everybody has to bust out and do what they want. And I remember Steven doing that TV show, I thought that was great. I just knew he had to do something like that, and doing that solo record that he did. So the band wasn't that tight, there was talk and there were so many people involved, like I said, lawyers, different managers," Perry recalled.