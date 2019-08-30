Legendary Jets Quarterback Joe Namath's NYC Apartment Is Up for Sale for $1.2 Million — See Inside!

Image zoom Joe Namath's NYC apartment Compass.com. Inset: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

If you’ve ever wanted to live like an NFL star, now’s your chance!

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath’s Upper West Side apartment is up for sale in New York City. The two-bedroom unit is nestled in a beaux-art pre-war building built in 1910 and is currently on the market for $1,195,000, according to its Compass listing.

Namath originally bought the apartment with his daughter Jessica and her then-husband Brian Kennedy, according to the New York Post. The outlet reported that the trio originally purchased the home for $1.01 million in 2016.

The space’s oversized windows and 9-foot high ceilings promise plenty of light inside and a deck with stairs leading to another area promises plenty of opportunity for time spent outdoors as well.

Image zoom Compass.com

Image zoom Compass.com

Image zoom Compass.com

Other features of the home include a living room area, dining room, two downstairs bonus rooms and a renovated kitchen that boasts “abundant custom cabinetry, large granite counter space, and stainless steel appliances,” according to the listing.

The “cheerful” and fully restored bathroom features a clawfoot bathtub that looks perfect for relaxation, or for ice baths after an intense game of football.

Image zoom Compass.com

Image zoom Compass.com

Image zoom Compass.com

Plus, anyone who has experienced apartment living will appreciate the unit’s full-size stainless steel LG washer and dryer.

As for the neighborhood, residents of the building will be close to public transportation hubs, restaurants and the Lincoln Center, not to mention dozens of nearby schools in the PS 199 district.