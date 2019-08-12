Plant Dad Alert! Joe Jonas Is a 'Succa' for This Trendy Greenery

According to Joe Jonas, happiness begins when you’re hearty house plants.

The middle Jonas Brother, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of himself with a dozen or so of the trendy plants at a flower shop in Venice, California. The band had played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the day before, the third stop on their 40-date Happiness Begins tour.

In the photo, Jonas can be seen smirking, holding up a chalkboard that says, “I’m a succa for you.” The sign is a plant-inspired pun on the first single off the brothers’ newest album: “Sucker,” in which the chorus begins with the line, “I’m a sucker for you.”

The song was the band’s first new track in nearly six years, signaling to fans that the Jonas Brothers were reuniting. The music video was also a fan-favorite, featuring all three of the brothers’ significant others: Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner.

“Very Punny!” Joe captioned his Instagram post, which has garnered over 771k likes. Actor John Stamos, who often jokes around with the brothers via social media, commented on the post, writing, “Use a pun, go to jail!”

Joe’s mother, Denise Miller-Jonas, also weighed in: “[Like] Father like Son,” she wrote.

Succulents’ popularity has skyrocketed over the last several years. Plant parents praise them for their adorable appearance, low cost and easy maintenance. You can pick them up in most garden centers, nurseries and even big box stores — as long as Joe hasn’t gotten to them first!