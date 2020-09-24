The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress purchased their city retreat for $5.5 million two years ago

New Parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas List NYC Condo for $5.9 Million — See Inside!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are bidding farewell to their home in New York City.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July, have listed their 2,907-square-foot condo, located in Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood, for $5.9 million, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to the birth of their daughter, a source told PEOPLE that they had purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles.

"They were hoping to expand their family," said another insider. Brand-new and modern, the couple's new home "is a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.

According to Variety, the couple purchased the Los Angeles contemporary mansion, located in the Encino neighborhood, for $14.1 million.

Image zoom Carl Gambino & Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

Image zoom Carl Gambino & Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

The stars purchased the New York property for a reported $5.5 million over two-and-a-half years ago and previously placed it on the market last year for $6.5 million, but it didn't sell.

The home, which is co-listed by Carl Gambino of Compass and Adam Modlin and Andrew Neirenberg of the Modlin Group, boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit is accessed via a private elevator landing that leads right into the living space, which stretches 49 feet from end to end.

The main living area leads into an open-plan kitchen with marble white counters, a speed oven and a wine cooler. Beyond, there is a stunning 1,500-square-foot outdoor terrace.

Image zoom Carl Gambino & Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

Image zoom Carl Gambino & Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

While the two adjoining guest rooms, one of which is en suite, overlook the street, the home's main bedroom sits on the quieter side of the residence with direct access to the terrace, as well as a massive walk-in closet and white-tiled bathroom.

Image zoom Carl Gambino & Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

Image zoom Carl Gambino & Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group