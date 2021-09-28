Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Sell L.A. Mansion Complete with a DJ Booth for $15.2M — See Inside! 

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress purchased the home for $14.1 million in 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are saying goodnight and goodbye to their Los Angeles mansion.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 32, and the Game of Thrones actress, 25, who began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019, have officially sold their home in Encino for $15.2 million, PEOPLE can confirm. The property was first listed for sale for $16.75 million in June, with Carl Gambino of Compass.

The power couple purchased the nearly one-acre property for $14.1 million in 2019, shortly after it was built, property records show. Without taking into consideration other costs, the pair have made a profit of $1.1 million on the sale.

The sale was the priciest of 2021 in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Times reports, and the second-most expensive of all time in the area. Joe's younger brother, Nick Jonas, and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, hold the record for the most expensive of all time, purchasing a $20 million home in the area two years ago, the outlet reports.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sell home Credit: Jae Omar Design

Joe and Turner, who welcomed their first child, daughter ​​Willa, in July 2020, didn't spend too long in the home, but certainly worked to make it their own throughout their two years there.

Decorated by interior designer Jae Omar, the palatial pad is contemporary yet warm, with aged woods, various stones and plenty of greenery. The open floor plan also encourages seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are spread across the home's two stories, as well as a gym and spa, a state-of-the-art theater, two kitchens and a wine cellar.

Outside, the turf-landscaped backyard comes complete with a putting green, a pool and spa, multiple patios and an outdoor projector for watching movies.

There's also a two-bedroom guest house, which the couple used for entertaining. It features an aquarium, a DJ station (with a fog machine and disco lights!), a cigar humidor and a kegerator, perfect for parties.

Joe and Turner married in 2019 during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. They said "I do" again later that year with a lavish event in the South of France surrounded by friends and family.