Joe Jonas Lists Luxurious Sherman Oaks Farmhouse for $4.2 Million: See Inside

Joe Jonas is parting ways with his Los Angeles area home.

The DNCE singer, 29, listed his luxury Sherman Oaks farmhouse for a cool $4.2 million after living there for two years. The 5,600-square-foot estate, which was built in 2016, features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a detached guesthouse. The property is listed by Carl Gambino of the Westside Estate Agency.

Privacy was a key element in building this home, as its gated entry and high fence don’t offer much of a street view. But inside the gates, the house sits on a deep lot complete with a star-worthy backyard and extra-long pool with a hot tub and cascading spa in the center.

Several fireplaces in the living room, den and the newly engaged star’s master suite (which also features a walk-in closet dressing room) give the home a cozy feel.

Despite its modern-farmhouse style, the house has several spaces with a more formal feel.

The entry hall leads into a spacious den. And an old-fashioned butler’s pantry connects the dining room with the modern eat-in kitchen, complete with Calcutta marble slabs and stainless-steel appliances.

A large dining table sits in the bright breakfast room, which leads out to the casual patio.

The Jonas Brothers alum put a few unique touches on the home, which also includes a movie screening room.

Small nods to Jonas can be found throughout, including a guitar on display in his den and a grand piano. His decorating taste especially shines through in the Art Deco powder room’s navy blue walls and unique artwork. Another one of Jonas’s sitting rooms acts as a trophy room and proudly displays gold records and DNCE memorabilia.

Jonas’s realtor tells PEOPLE that in addition to his musical career, Jonas is something of a real estate aficionado, and often buys and sells homes as an investment. “This is the ideal time to sell,” Gambino says of this listing.

“Sherman Oaks and the San Fernando Valley have historically been home to some of Los Angeles most renowned celebrities but even moreso now as land, space and privacy are in high demand,” says Gambino, who has a number of high-profile and celebrity clients in New York and L.A. “It’s no secret Joe is a design buff and this home stands out because of the attention to detail that was placed in the selection of every single fixture, piece of furniture and art.”

The former Disney Channel star got engaged to actress Sophie Turner in October 2017, but she told PEOPLE in February they were in no rush to walk down the aisle and would wait until next year to start planning the wedding.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” she told Marie Claire in April. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.”