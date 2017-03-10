Joanna Gaines' Rug Collection Is Coming to Pier 1 Stores

Joanna Gaines is keeping America stylish one product line at a time.

The latest news from the Fixer Upper star isn’t a new collection, exactly, but a new way to shop some of her best offerings. Gaines’s collaboration with textile makers Loloi, known as Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines, is currently available on pier1.com. But beginning April 17, shoppers can see the pieces for themselves in Pier 1 stores around the country and get a real feel for the cozy creations before they buy, according to a press release.

The Loloi-crafted pieces had until now been sold via the Gaines’s popular retail outpost Magnolia Market, at some Nordstrom stores and at select regional outlets, according to Dallas News, but the Pier 1 placement will no doubt make the line accessible to Fixer Upper fans far and wide.

The line includes 40 rugs and pillows in the HGTV star’s signature faded palette and on-trend, nubby textures, as well as 110 additional sizes and styles that will be available to shop online.

The designer has chosen a fellow Texan retailer in Fort Worth-based Pier 1, which had previously primarily carried their own line of products and made an exception for Gaines, according to the News.

Now available at Pier 1: Magnolia Home by @joannagaines! Go online to shop these one-of-a-kind rugs and pillows. https://t.co/0e88sz7ps9 pic.twitter.com/EHt9k83wzd — Pier 1 Imports (@pier1) March 3, 2017

Gaines has been promoting the line on her social media accounts, and shared a “Behind the Loom” video on the Magnolia blog, that offers a look at how the diverse range of products is made, writing, “One of my favorite things about my rug line is that these pieces are made with so much rich history and tradition . . . some of my friends at Loloi took a trip to the small villages in India where some of my collections are made, and I was stunned seeing how beautiful the tradition of rug making is!”

In addition to her Loloi collaboration, the industrious design star has released several paint lines with KILZ and a collection of wallpapers with York Wallcoverings.

While you wait for April 17, shop Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines on pier1.com.