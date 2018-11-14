Joanna Gaines Wishes Husband Chip a Happy Birthday with a Hunky Photo: 'Dang Gina'

Joanna Gaines knows just how to celebrate her husband Chip‘s 44th birthday — with an easy-on-the-eyes picture of her man.

In the snapshot that Joanna shared on Instagram Wednesday, Chip rocks a cowboy hat as he gazes into the distance next to a horse. The father of five bundles up in a brown jacket and holds a pair of worn gloves in one hand.

“Two words: Dang Gina,” Joanna gushed on Instagram and Twitter. “Oh… I meant HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! You’re a good man Chip Carter.” The former Fixer Upper star added a red heart emoji.

A few famous pals chimed in to wish Chip well on his big day. “Happy bday you ‘ol cow poke you,” wrote Property Brothers’ Drew Scott.

Reese Witherspoon commented, “Happy Birthday Chip!!”

In September, Witherspoon discussed her love of the couple’s show. “You know what I’m obsessed with is Fixer Upper,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s with Chip and Joanna Gaines. I can’t, I can’t. If you maybe had a rough Saturday night and you just really need to chill out on Sunday, it’s like the perfect television.”

Joanna’s sweet post was returning the favor from August, when Chip wrote on her birthday that “#40neverlookedsogood.”

Chip has a lot to celebrate these days: On Friday, the Gaineses, whose last episode of Fixer Upper aired in April, announced on The Tonight Show that they are launching their own TV network with Discovery.

“I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television,” Chip said. “You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

“I think we’re really going to carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our families,” Chip continued. “It’ll be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot. All things being equal, we could not be more excited.”

