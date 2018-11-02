Joanna Gaines couldn’t be more excited about the release of her new book on Tuesday Nov. 6!

Over a year after the mother-of-five first announced she was writing a book that combined all of her best tips and tricks for putting together the perfect family home, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave is finally coming to a bookstore — or website — near you!

“Tried to take a cute photo to tell y’all that my design book launches next Tuesday,” Gaines, 40, wrote on Instagram, alongside nine photos of herself holding up her book.

Hinting at why she couldn’t choose just one photo to convey the happy news, Gaines added, “It’s not a great hair day and for some reason my eyes were closed more than they were open.”

Doubling down on her message, Gaines returned the the important matter at hand, writing, “But the point is that MY DESIGN BOOK LAUNCHES NEXT TUESDAY (11/6) EVERYWHERE BOOKS ARE SOLD!!”

Alongside the collage, she also included a close-up image of her book’s cover.

“Home is so personal, and for me, I want it to be a place where my family feels loved, safe, and at ease. Creating a space that tells your story is really what it’s all about,” she told PEOPLE in June, as she released the book’s cover.

In the book, Gaines will break down just how she creates the farmhouse-inspired spaces that led to her successful career, as well as how to get the look for yourself. She’ll share the basics, offer advice and walk readers through her processes, all while showing off stunning photos of her work.

“The vision was that it would be more than a coffee table book,” she said. “I really wanted it to be a practical guide to creating a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there — making it a place that you never want to leave.”

Although the Fixer Upper star has a lot on her plate these days, she told PEOPLE in October that the arrival of her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines “gave me an extra kick in my step.”

“It woke me up a little bit. Life was doing its thing, and this baby — typically you feel tired, but this baby, he’s just like my second wind,” she said.

Chip and Joanna welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, in June. They’re also parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8.

“I feel like it’s my life’s work,” she says of the her new book. “I love the way that I had to learn with trial and error. That’s why I really believe people can do this.”

This will be the fourth book released by the HGTV stars. The Magnolia Story, which chronicled their romance and rise to fame, was their first, followed by Chip’s memoir and business guide, Capital Gaines, and Joanna’s cookbook, Magnolia Table, which came out in April.