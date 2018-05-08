Joanna Gaines Keeps This One Summer Staple 'Prepped and Ready' for Her Family At All Times

Joanna Gaines is ready for summer!

The Fixer Upper star’s latest Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection for Target is proof that the expecting mom, who is pregnant with her and husband Chip’s fifth child, has outdoor entertaining and long afternoons with the kids on the brain.

“For my family, the warm, summer months are always filled with so much adventure,” she tells PEOPLE of her latest offerings. From gingham linens to outdoor dishware, the items are ideal for impromptu outings with Chip and Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.

“The picnic blanket and tote are two of my favorites from this collection — they’re the perfect companions for a lunchtime getaway with the kids,” she says. In the video above she adds that she loves to keep the line’s picnic basket “prepped and ready for whenever our family can get away for an afternoon.”

In addition to her favorites for the season, here are five adorable summer essentials that we can’t get enough of — including the red, vintage-style cooler that, Jo says, “I know Chip is excited about” — all available online and at Target stores May 13:

1. Steel Beverage Dispenser and Wire Stand

2. Enamel Kids Divided Plate & Cup

3. Centennial Oak Painted Cooler

4. Croquet Set with Cart

5. Gingham Napkin

