Joanna Gaines Revealed Her Favorite Spring Items from Her Home Decor Line at Target

Joanna Gaines is already celebrating the approaching warm weather by sharing her spring favorites from her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target. While we're still in the thick of winter, you can get ahead of these long months by refreshing your home decor. So, if you're ready to replace your chunky knit throws and wintery home decor with linen bedding and fresh home accents, the Fixer Upper co-star has you covered.