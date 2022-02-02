Joanna Gaines Revealed Her Favorite Spring Items from Her Home Decor Line at Target
Joanna Gaines is already celebrating the approaching warm weather by sharing her spring favorites from her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target. While we're still in the thick of winter, you can get ahead of these long months by refreshing your home decor. So, if you're ready to replace your chunky knit throws and wintery home decor with linen bedding and fresh home accents, the Fixer Upper co-star has you covered.
The spring collection is full of neutral colors like beige, taupe, and cream in Gaines' signature textures like ceramic, linen, and wood that flow easily within most decor styles. The highly-curated list of her 48 favorite wallet-friendly spring items include home, kitchen, and gardening essentials fit for the season. But since 48 items is a long wishlist, we've narrowed it down to the 18 must-have products to add to your cart ASAP.
Shop airy home decor like this lightweight gauze throw blanket for $30, a honeysuckle print set that instantly dresses up your entryway or bathroom, or this $5 ceramic trinket dish for everyday jewelry. There's also a variety of storage containers that double as decor like this grid-pattern fabric storage box for stowing office supplies or crafts, or this stackable metal basket designed for pantry items or cleaning supplies.
Best Home Favorites:
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Grid Pattern Fabric Storage Box, $9.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Honeysuckle Print Set of Two, $69.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Textured Ceramic Trinket Dish, $4.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Lightweight Color Block Throw Blanket, $29.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stacking Wire Storage Basket, $12.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Linen Blend Comforter Set, $89.99–$99.99
You'll also find spring tableware and kitchen tools in her favorites list, including this beige cotton-jute blend table runner, braided placemats, and a woven fruit basket that acts as a centerpiece all on its own. Set your Easter brunch table up for success with this striped ceramic pitcher and matching mug — and place them with this wood egg tray to create the perfect environment for deviled eggs and tea.
Best Kitchen Favorites:
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Distressed Striped Pitcher, $19.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Egg Tray, $16.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Solid Stripe Table Runner, $17.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Natural Woven Fruit Basket, $19.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Round Braided Placemat, $4.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stoneware Mixing Bowl, $19.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Stoneware Mug, $4.99
Whether you have a few houseplants or a vast vegetable garden, Gaines' favorite gardening essentials feature handy tools for beginners and total green thumbs alike. Shop supportive trellises for climbing vines, flowers, and veggies — there's an adorable three-piece set for smaller plants or a tall lattice trellis made for larger vines. Store smaller tools like gardening gloves, spades, and seeds in one handy place with this metal caddy that's easy to carry. There are also stoneware planters starting at $13, or a three-piece bud vase set for $15.
Best Garden Favorites:
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Glazed Stoneware Planter, $12.99–$39.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Three-Piece Metal Plant Trellis Set, $14.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Divided Metal Garden Caddy, $34.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Plant Trellis, $19.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Three-Piece Assorted Bud Vases, $14.99
