Joanna Gaines Shows Off Little Sister Mikey's Plant Shop Pop-Up Now Open at Magnolia Market

Joanna Gaines is showing off the latest addition to Magnolia Market: her sister Mary Kay McCall's plant store pop-up!

The Fixer Upper star showed off the adorable scene at the new temporary shop, called Ferny's, on her Instagram Stories. The pop-up features a rehabbed 1967 Yellowstone Cavelier camper, plenty of potted cacti and other lush greenery, and even branded tee-shirts bearing the Ferny's logo.

The shop, which Joanna notes is open Monday from 10-3, is located at Joanna and her husband Chip's Magnolia Market at the Silos shopping and dining destination in Waco, Texas.

Joanna first announced that her sister (who she calls by her nickname, Mikey) would be getting a retail spot of her own in early May, posting photos on Instagram.

"A couple things I love so much...my baby sis and watching someone pursue what makes them come alive. So you can imagine how I'm feeling today as these two things come together!!!" the Magnolia Network creator captioned the post.

"Mikey has had this dream for years and with six kids and the busyness of life, she's waited patiently to step out and pursue this creative and quiet stirring in her heart," Joanna continued. "But today she's going for it!"

Last month, Ferny's first pop-up shop took place at the grand opening of Black Oak Art's Downtown Studio in Waco, a few blocks from Magnolia Market.

"Back then I imagined calling it The Yellow Submarine, and I had dreams of traveling around the country in an old camper searching for all sorts of vintage finds to sell at the shop... That little desire never went away," McCall explained in an Instagram post of her own.

Gaines was by her sister's side during the big day and gave her a shout-out on social media, urging her followers to stop by.

"Mikey's sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have helped her create something truly special. I can't wait to see all that she does," the mother of five wrote alongside her photos.

The Magnolia Market at the Silos compound has helped turn Waco into a tourist destination, drawing tens of thousands of visitors. It first opened in October 2015 and is home to Magnolia Market, the Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table restaurant, the Seed & Supply garden store, and a food truck park.