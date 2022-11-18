Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy 'Magnolia Journal' Cover Shoot

“A good playlist always makes it more fun! And it was COLD so I had to keep movin' ya know? 💃🏻,” the Magnolia star captioned a hilarious Instagram Reel

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 06:22 PM
Joanna Gaines dancing in the snow during a photoshoot
Photo: Joanna Gaines/instagram

Joanna Gaines has some cool moves to keep warm!

The Fixer Upper star revealed her secret to not freezing during Magnolia Journal's snowy winter cover shoot — and it involved busting a move or two. (Magnolia Journal is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.)

In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, Joanna shared a few clips captured by her team while shooting on a stunning wintry mountainside. "Behind the scenes of the winter magazine photoshoot! A good playlist always makes it more fun! And it was COLD so I had to keep movin' ya know? 💃🏻," she captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/instagram

In one hilarious clip, the Magnolia star dances to Haddaway's "What Is Love" and descends dramatically towards the ground before recovering with a laugh.

After changing into a longer coat (and switching up the tempo), Joanna shakes her shoulders to "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan as the crew laughs.

When Gary Glitter's "Rock 'n' Roll Part 2" comes on, The Stories We Tell author goes all out with the dance moves. "Please eat it," a staff member can be heard joking in the background as Joanna pumps her fist in the air.

When not modeling on a mountainn, Joanna has been busy promoting her new memoir, The Stories We Tell (out now). While the book shines light on her personal journey of learning to live more freely in her 40s, it also documents the difficulties she faced with accepting her Korean heritage as a child.

On Thursday, she shared a powerful video with her Instagram followers detailing a recent trip to Koreatown in New York City with her two daughters. The neighborhood is a meaningful place for her, she explains in the caption.

"I was 21 the first time I walked through Koreatown. I'd just moved to NYC and was missing home, and everything about these streets—the food, the smells, the language—reminded me of my mom," she wrote. "It was the first time I can remember truly feeling connected to a culture I grew up believing I needed to hide. It was beautiful to watch people live out the fullness of their story."

The winter issue of Magnolia Journal is on newsstands now.

Related Articles
Joanna Gaines Goes to Koreatown 40 Years After First Visit, Recalls ‘First Time’ She Felt ‘Connected to a Culture’
Joanna Gaines Returns to Koreatown with Her Daughters 20 Years After Eye-Opening First Visit
Joanna Gaines Shares Son Crew Carefully Crafting a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You Dad'
Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'
Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Phone Background Is a Special Message from Her Mom: 'Don't Forget, Jojo'
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters by Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Announces First Solo Memoir 'The Stories We Tell': 'Messy and Winding and Beautiful'
Magnolia Journal Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Jokes About 'Extreme' Steps She Took to 'Nurture' Herself Amid Rough Patch Last Year
Chip and Joanna Gaines' new James Hardie collaboration
Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch 'Timeless' Siding Collection with Home Manufacturing Company James Hardie
Best Puffer Jackets
The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Calls on Chip and Joanna Gaines for Help in Hilarious Video: 'It's Demo Day'
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Attributes Her Success to Her Immigrant Mom's 'Passion': 'You Fought for This'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19th Anniversary
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Like You a Lot'