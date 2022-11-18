Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy 'Magnolia Journal' Cover Shoot

Joanna Gaines has some cool moves to keep warm!

The Fixer Upper star revealed her secret to not freezing during Magnolia Journal's snowy winter cover shoot — and it involved busting a move or two. (Magnolia Journal is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.)

In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, Joanna shared a few clips captured by her team while shooting on a stunning wintry mountainside. "Behind the scenes of the winter magazine photoshoot! A good playlist always makes it more fun! And it was COLD so I had to keep movin' ya know? 💃🏻," she captioned the post.

In one hilarious clip, the Magnolia star dances to Haddaway's "What Is Love" and descends dramatically towards the ground before recovering with a laugh.

After changing into a longer coat (and switching up the tempo), Joanna shakes her shoulders to "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan as the crew laughs.

When Gary Glitter's "Rock 'n' Roll Part 2" comes on, The Stories We Tell author goes all out with the dance moves. "Please eat it," a staff member can be heard joking in the background as Joanna pumps her fist in the air.

When not modeling on a mountainn, Joanna has been busy promoting her new memoir, The Stories We Tell (out now). While the book shines light on her personal journey of learning to live more freely in her 40s, it also documents the difficulties she faced with accepting her Korean heritage as a child.

On Thursday, she shared a powerful video with her Instagram followers detailing a recent trip to Koreatown in New York City with her two daughters. The neighborhood is a meaningful place for her, she explains in the caption.

"I was 21 the first time I walked through Koreatown. I'd just moved to NYC and was missing home, and everything about these streets—the food, the smells, the language—reminded me of my mom," she wrote. "It was the first time I can remember truly feeling connected to a culture I grew up believing I needed to hide. It was beautiful to watch people live out the fullness of their story."

The winter issue of Magnolia Journal is on newsstands now.