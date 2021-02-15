Joanna Gaines Shares Throwback Photo with Husband Chip in Honor of Valentine's Day

"I miss my side part and your gray tooth," Joanna wrote on the old snapshot

On Sunday, the Fixer Upper star shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her husband Chip Gaines in honor of the romantic holiday.

"I miss my side part and your gray tooth," Joanna, 42, captioned the photo of her Instagram Story, before adding, "Happy Valentine's."

The Magnolia co-founder then took that same photo and edited it to show how the couple may look in the future — wrinkles, gray hair and all!

Meanwhile, Chip, 46, kept up with his Valentine's Day tradition of leaving a sweet note for his wife on one of the Silos at Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, for the third year in a row.

Image zoom Credit: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

In 2019, he wrote "Chip Hearts Jo," in green lettering; the following year, he went classic, writing their initials, C+J, in a big red heart pierced with cupid's bow and arrow.

This year, Chip decided to profess his love by writing, "Chip loves Jo."

Last year, the handyman explained the reasoning behind his grand gesture, posting a picture of himself standing on a construction lift in the process of creating the heartfelt message.

"Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart," he wrote.