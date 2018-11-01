Chip and Joanna Gaines Don’t Mind Waking Up at 2 a.m.: ‘It’s Fun in the Wee Hours’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a very unusual way of making couple time for themselves while raising five kids and running their Magnolia empire.

“Chip will wake up at 2 a.m. and say to me, ‘Hey, you want to get up?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’” Joanna, 40, reveals in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “So he’ll make coffee, and we’ll just sit on the couch and hang out in the living room like old people, just because we have time. It’s fun in the wee hours.”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Pens Sweet Thank You to Husband Chip on 15th Anniversary of Founding Magnolia

Perry Hagopian

After stealing those few precious pre-dawn moments, she says, “all the kids get up and life happens, but I’ll always have these memories.”

Spending time with their growing family — baby Crew joined siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8, in June — and focusing on what’s most important to them led the Fixer Upper stars to end their hit HGTV series in April 2017. But they haven’t slowed down much since.

WATCH THIS: Chip Gaines on Having Another Baby with Joanna: ‘Don’t Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!’

In addition to producing their own magazine, The Magnolia Journal (published by Meredith, which is also the parent company of People), designing their Hearth & Hand line for Target, and tending to their ever expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos destination in Waco, Texas, Joanna is also releasing a new design book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, on Nov. 6.

Perry Hagopian

RELATED:Joanna Gaines Is Already Celebrating Christmas at Home in Waco: ‘I’m Not Complaining!’

Still, the couple, who celebrated their fifteenth wedding anniversary in May, plan to reinstitute another mom-and-dad-only activity, aside from their living room rendezvous, as soon as Crew is old enough: date night! “It’s been three months of baby duty; now it’s time for date duty,” Chip, 43, declares.

Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave is available Nov. 6.

For more on Chip and Joanna Gaines, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.