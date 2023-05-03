Joanna Gaines Says 'Honor' of Being Invited to State Dinner with Chip Made Her Mom Cry 'Immediately'

Joanna shared a glimpse of her and her husband Chip's night out at the White House for a state dinner in a series of Instagram photo posted last week

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 3, 2023 08:49 AM
Chip and Joanna Gaines Enjoy Glam Date Night at the White House for State Dinner
Joanna and Chip Gaines. Photo: Joanna Gaines Instagram

Joanna Gaines' mother is her biggest fan.

The Magnolia Network founder revealed to TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that her mother had an emotional reaction when she found out she and husband Chip Gaines were heading to the White House for a state dinner.

"My mother found out that we were going — I mean, she cried immediately," Joanna, 45, said on the show Tuesday.

"She was like, 'I would have never thought that my daughter would meet the Korean president,' " she added. "So it was such an honor. It was such a dream, for sure."

Chip and Joanna Gaines Enjoy Glam Date Night at the White House for State Dinner
Chip and Joanna Gaines. Joanna Gaines Instagram

Joanna, who is half Korean on her mom's side, went on to recall a special trip she had with family members to Seoul a couple of weeks ago, where she was able to honor her roots.

"[It was] just this full-circle moment of understanding where my mother was from, walking the same street she walked," the home-goods mogul said.

"It kind of completed something in me, and it's even hard to explain, but it was so special for our family to all be there with my parents," Joanna explained. "That's where [my parents] met in 1971."

"So just all the stories, everything about it, was definitely a trip of a lifetime," she added.

Last week, Joanna shared a glimpse of her evening at the White House, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, through a series of photos on Instagram.

She showed some photos of her and her husband posing outside of the White House, along with selfies inside the dinner. She wore a floor-length, asymmetrical off-the-shoulder dress, while Chip, 48, coordinated in a sleek black suit and tie.

"What an honor it was to be a part of tonight's State Dinner to celebrate the 70 year alliance between the United States of America and my mother's home country of South Korea," Joanna wrote in the caption.

"Coming off the heels of our incredible trip to Seoul, this evening was another reminder of just how proud I am to be a Korean American🇺🇸🇰🇷❤️," she added.

