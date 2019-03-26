Joanna Gaines loves being in the garden, so it’s no surprise that her four older children, Drake, 14, Ella, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie, 9, also love to get their hands dirty.

The Fixer Upper star says it was the perfect subject for her latest project: a children’s book, We Are the Gardeners (available now), which was cowritten with her kids.

“I imagine parents reading this to their kids and then shutting the book and saying, ‘Let’s go and plant a garden,’” Joanna says. “That was my hope, that it would get people outside and help families find a creative way to connect.”

As a self-proclaimed “plant lady,” Joanna says her green thumb has come a long way. “I never had gardens before, but then we had kids and we had this tiny little side yard,” she recalls of one of their first homes. “It was a blank slate.”

Magnolia

She continues: “I didn’t even know I’d stuck the plants in the ground too close together, but we had so much fun. The kids loved it anytime they had a chance to mess in the dirt and play.”

Now at home at their farm in Waco, Texas, gardening is a favorite activity for the family. “It’s just a sweet way to connect with them,” says Joanna.

