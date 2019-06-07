Joanna Gaines had a big-time celebrity crush back in the day – on David Letterman!

The Fixer Upper star, 41, admitted on her Instagram story Thursday that she had a crush on the 72-year-old television host, and she didn’t keep it a secret from her boyfriend at the time, Chip Gaines.

The mother of five confessed her celebrity crush to her Instagram followers, with a photo on her story of a framed picture of Letterman found in the Waco, Texas, headquarters of her and Chip’s company Magnolia.

“True story, when Chip and I were dating he asked me who my celebrity crush was,” Gaines wrote on her. “I quickly answered and said @letterman. This story justifies taking this picture for sure.”

While both Gaines and Letterman are each happily married, the HGTV star could still meet the talk show the former Late Show host. His current talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which airs on Netflix, features celebrity guests such as Kanye West and Ellen DeGeneres.

Along with confessing her crush, Gaines began her Instagram story with an admission of her late-night excursions in the Magnolia office.

“Confession, sometimes after everyone leaves the office, I walk around and consider (just for a second) taking stuff out of other people’s offices and keeping these things for myself,” she wrote.

The interior designer then took her Instagram followers for a snoop around the space, snapping various items she has her eye on.

“Like this,” she wrote about framed note that reads, “It ought to be a feat to achieve boredom in a world like this.”

“I almost just snatched this right off his shelf, speak the truth @billyjackbrawner3,” she added of the note, belonging to Billy Jack Brawner, the directory of photography for Magnolia.

Gaines also took a liking to a cactus in the office, taking a photo of it for her story and writing, “I think I heard this cactus call me ‘mama.'”

Gaines shared several more photos on her Instagram story with her unfiltered thoughts, but eventually wrapped up the tour, writing, “I gotta go now, stay tuned for more office confessionals soon.”

Joanna and Chip recently traded in their tools for notebooks when they stopped by Harvard University to partake in a Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program, along with other celebrities including Ciara and NBA star Kevin Love.

Chip, 44, was in full school spirit, donning a Harvard University sweater in several photos. He even came prepared with a stack of snacks.

“Course complete!” Joanna wrote on Instagram with a photo of her husband. “School looks good on you @chipgaines #ChipForClassPrez.”