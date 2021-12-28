The Fixer Upper star shared a video of her doing impressive stunts on the new roller skates she was gifted for Christmas

Joanna Gaines Has 'An '80s Flashback' as She Roller Skates Around Waco Ranch — Watch

Joanna Gaines is bringing memories from the '80s back to life.

Over the weekend, the Fixer Upper star, 43, shared a video on Instagram of herself roller skating around her Waco, Texas ranch in a new pair of skates she was gifted for Christmas.

"I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!" Gaines captioned the sweet clip.

In the video, Gaines is seen showing off her skating skills with her daughters Emmie Kay, 11, and Ella Rose, 15, as the song "We Built This City" by Starship plays. (Gaines is also mom to sons Drake, 17, Duke, 13, and Crew, 3.)

While gliding around the compound, the clip also sees the trio interacting with a plethora of farm animals and practicing a number of skating tricks.

Gaines' outdoor adventure comes after she published a blog post ahead of the holidays that revealed another activity she and her daughters enjoy during the holidays: baking.

"There's something so nostalgic and joyful about baking during the holiday season. Every year, my girls and I camp out in the kitchen for a full day—blasting Christmas music—making and packaging homemade candy for our family and friends. Delivering that box of delight always makes those long hours in the kitchen time well spent," she said.

For this year's candy box, the three spent the day making salted caramel peanut brittle, white chocolate peppermint bark, Aunt Mary's cherry mashers, crunchy peanut butter balls and chewy old fashioned caramels.