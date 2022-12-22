Joanna Gaines Reveals She's Recovering from Back Surgery: 'Grateful for the Forced Rest'

The Fixer Upper star suffers from a long-term back injury sustained when she was a cheerleader in High School

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 03:48 PM
Joanna Gaines surgery
Photo: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines is recovering at home after an unexpected back surgery.

On Thursday, the Magnolia Network star, 44, opened up about a chronic back injury that led to her most recent surgery two weeks ago. She posted a candid Instagram post, featuring a photo of her giving a peace sign in a hospital bed and, later, cuddling with her 4-year-old son, Crew.

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading — basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

She had a microdisectomy surgery in 2001, when she was first dating her husband Chip, and the procedure forced her to cancel their second date. The surgery is the same one she had "on another disc two weeks ago," she wrote. "I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season."

However, Joanna is finding silver linings in her recovery period.

"I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still," she wrote.

She finished the post with a heartfelt holiday message to her followers.

"Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week," she wrote. "It may not all go as planned — but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now. ✨"

Last month, the Fixer Upper star graced the cover of PEOPLE, and shared how she learned to appreciate being more spontaneous in her 40s. One of those special, unexpected moments included a sweet story with her son Crew.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> surgery
Joanna Gaines/Instagram

"I had just gotten ready for work and he said, 'Mom, I need you to get on your stomach, on the ground and look at what these ants are carrying,'" Joanna told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Baby, I can see them from up here!'"

But then, Joanna — who shares Crew, as well as sons Drake, 17, and Duke, 14, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12, with Chip — reconsidered and decided to go for it.

"I'm flat on my belly and the whole time I'm thinking, 'I'm too old for this,'" she said. "Then Chip pulls up with the kids and starts honking like, 'Are you okay!?' They all thought I fell — because Mom doesn't normally do that."

As "simple and silly" as it was, Joanna was grateful to share that time with her son. "I've realized a lot of joy comes from unplanned moments. I'm glad I didn't miss that one," she said.

Related Articles
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Being More Spontaneous in Her 40s: 'I Want to Live More Freely'
Joanna Gaines' parents
Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Parents First Met at a 'Pot Party' in the 70s: 'Everybody Knows'
Joanna Gaines mother
Joanna Gaines Breaks Down to Mom About Not Embracing Her Korean Heritage: 'I Always Wanted to Say I Was Sorry'
Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Joanna Gaines Shares Son Crew Carefully Crafting a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You Dad'
Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines on How She's Changed as a Mom: 'I Always Thought I Should Have the Answers'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room; Joanna Gaines Thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines Judges Gingerbread Houses on Thanksgiving — and Shows Son Crew's 'Honorable Mention'
Joanna Gaines Goes to Koreatown 40 Years After First Visit, Recalls ‘First Time’ She Felt ‘Connected to a Culture’
Joanna Gaines Returns to Koreatown with Her Daughters 20 Years After Eye-Opening First Visit
Joanna Gaines dancing in the snow during a photoshoot
Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy 'Magnolia Journal' Cover Shoot
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Why Joanna Gaines' Mom Called Her Crying When She First Read Her New Book
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle.
Chip Gaines Trades His Jeans for a Nightgown in Teaser for 'Fixer Upper: The Castle'
Joanna Gaines daughter sweet sixteen
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna Gaines rollout
'I'm Over Reining It In': Joanna Gaines Opens Up in Sneak Peek from Her New Memoir
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines Struggled with Insecurity After Getting Bullied as a Child for Her Korean Heritage