Joanna Gaines Reveals She's Recovering from Back Surgery: 'Grateful for the Forced Rest'

Joanna Gaines is recovering at home after an unexpected back surgery.

On Thursday, the Magnolia Network star, 44, opened up about a chronic back injury that led to her most recent surgery two weeks ago. She posted a candid Instagram post, featuring a photo of her giving a peace sign in a hospital bed and, later, cuddling with her 4-year-old son, Crew.

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading — basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

She had a microdisectomy surgery in 2001, when she was first dating her husband Chip, and the procedure forced her to cancel their second date. The surgery is the same one she had "on another disc two weeks ago," she wrote. "I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season."

However, Joanna is finding silver linings in her recovery period.

"I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still," she wrote.

She finished the post with a heartfelt holiday message to her followers.

"Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week," she wrote. "It may not all go as planned — but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now. ✨"

Last month, the Fixer Upper star graced the cover of PEOPLE, and shared how she learned to appreciate being more spontaneous in her 40s. One of those special, unexpected moments included a sweet story with her son Crew.

"I had just gotten ready for work and he said, 'Mom, I need you to get on your stomach, on the ground and look at what these ants are carrying,'" Joanna told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Baby, I can see them from up here!'"

But then, Joanna — who shares Crew, as well as sons Drake, 17, and Duke, 14, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12, with Chip — reconsidered and decided to go for it.

"I'm flat on my belly and the whole time I'm thinking, 'I'm too old for this,'" she said. "Then Chip pulls up with the kids and starts honking like, 'Are you okay!?' They all thought I fell — because Mom doesn't normally do that."

As "simple and silly" as it was, Joanna was grateful to share that time with her son. "I've realized a lot of joy comes from unplanned moments. I'm glad I didn't miss that one," she said.