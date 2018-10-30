Joanna Gaines knows how to make the holidays at her family’s Waco, Texas, farmhouse feel extra special — and it all starts with setting the table.

The Fixer Upper star is known for her enviable “farmhouse modern” style that mixes rustic and clean, contemporary pieces to create a cozy lived-in look. And she applies the same collected aesthetic to her Thanksgiving table, which, she writes on the Magnolia blog At Home, “will make everyone who gathers around it feel right at home.”

“There are two things that I think truly welcome the season of entertaining: good food and a set dining table,” says the mom of five, 40 — she and husband Chip, 43, welcomed a baby boy, Crew, in June.

Magnolia

She starts with a simple base and layers in items in different materials: wood for the chargers, ceramic for the simple plates, and glass for the “vintage-inspired” drinkware.

But the showstopper of Joanna’s spread is the elegant yet low-key centerpiece. After setting out a row of copper candlesticks of varying heights, she layered in a faux olive garland, which she notes will “add movement and color across the table.”

While she notes, “I also love to use fresh greenery,” this isn’t the first time the HGTV star has embraced fake flowers. She even sells several chic styles of her own that may surprise would-be critics of faux greens, blooms and wreaths.

The display also serves a practical purpose. “When we’re gathering around the table I like to keep the centerpiece low, this way guests can easily see everyone at the table and there is plenty of room to place the food,” she writes.

While her blog is focusing on Thanksgiving, Joanna is admittedly already in the Christmas spirit. A full week before Halloween, the holiday queen (just take a peek at the Christmas decorations on the Gaines’ farm) was playing Nat King Cole’s holiday tunes, burning her favorite seasonal “12 Nights” Magnolia candle and admiring a roaring fire at her sister Mary Kay’s house.

“My sister couldn’t wait for December,” she captioned her Instagram story, “and I’m not complaining!”