Joanna Gaines is feeling thankful for her husband!

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share a sweet message to Chip and thank him for staying by her side through the last fifteen years as they pursued their dream of growing their company, Magnolia, together.

“It all started with a dream that I jotted down on a legal pad back in 2003,” Gaines writes. “Thank you Chip Carter for helping me turn what was on that piece of paper into a reality. These last fifteen years have been equal parts scary and exciting and there’s no one else I’d rather by my side than you.”

Over the weekend, the lovebirds held their annual “Silobration” in Waco, Texas, where the town comes out to their Magnolia Market at the Silos compound to enjoy a vendor fair, food trucks, and live music. Ahead of the festivities, Joanna was feeling a little sentimental about Magnolia’s 15th anniversary, and posted a series of throwback photos of her and Chip to commemorate the milestone anniversary of their company.

“15 years ago… Happy Anniversary Magnolia!” she wrote, before calling out a few things from the pictures, taken during their first year in business, including her bright red lipstick, and a vase on the counter. “I remember I stenciled the words ‘imagine’ and ‘dream’ on these glass jugs we bought for a buck each at a garage sale. They were my best seller that season.”

“The sign on the building was what @chipgaines surprised me with when we found out we couldn’t afford a real sign,” Joanna wrote, referring to the DIY “Magnolia” sign that sat atop their first storefront. “He always saves the day.”

In the photo gallery, Gaines also shared her “biggest regret,” selling a large antique counter. “I still think about that thing,” she wrote.

“I have zero regrets though about stepping out and just going for it—this shop, this business, it has our hearts,” she continued. “We are so thankful and this is why we SILOBRATE! Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, we wouldn’t be here without you.”