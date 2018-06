Back to school shopping just got a whole lot more exciting, thanks to Chip and Joanna Gaines. The home decor power couple’s Hearth & Home with Magnolia summer collection just hit Target stores today — and whether you’re still a student or not, there are more than a few items in the 40+ piece collection you’ll want to add to your big red cart.

“I love this collection because it has something for everyone and every workspace,” says Joanna. “The wooden pencil holder and two-tier paper tray are great for desktop storage, while the pivot world globe and lined chalkboard will add elements of nostalgia and personality to any creative space.”

Here are 10 picks you should grab before they’re gone.