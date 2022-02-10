The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star reflects on how important it is to remember to pour into your own cup in the Spring issue of Magnolia Journal

Joanna Gaines Jokes About 'Extreme' Steps She Took to 'Nurture' Herself Amid Rough Patch Last Year

Joanna Gaines is opening up about how focusing on the things that bring her joy has helped her through some hard times.

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star, 43, reflected on the ways she's nurtured herself through a recent rough patch in a new essay for the Spring issue of Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Chip. (Magnolia Journal is published by Dotdash Meredith, the parent company of PEOPLE.)

"I found myself in this place late last year. Unbalanced by how much I was pouring out without being poured into in the ways I really needed," she writes in a personal essay. "I was learning that a well that's only ever knee-deep can't outlast a drought and that I had to figure out what it was that would pull me out of the grind and give me renewed perspective."

Joanna Gaines

Joanna writes that she realized she had to take care of herself before she could do her best for others — and did so by dedicating her time to things that were truly meaningful to her with maybe a little too much dedication.

"I considered what I'm already drawn to, what I already know wakes me up and brings me life — nature, the garden, being in my kitchen, and the peace that meets me there — and I leaned in," she says, explaining that she began reading, planting, and cooking like never before.

"For weeks, I pored over books, threw my hands into the soil, and filled every surfaces of the house with jars for canning just about anything," she writes. "My family joked that I'd gone a little extreme, but for the first time in a long time I felt full, truly full. And at the end of those days, I was bursting with so much more to give. And really, that's all that I was after."

Joanna has had an extremely busy year with the launch of her and Chip's new lifestyle channel, Magnolia Network, which took over DIY Network on January 5 after launching on streaming service Discovery+ last summer.

The network airs more than 24 new lifestyle-focused shows handpicked by the pair, many of which focus on joy, creativity and family. It also features Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the reboot of the couple's mega-popular HGTV series and the entire Fixer Upper library.

In February 2021, PEOPLE reported that the cable launch of the Gaines's network, originally planned for October 2020, then "early 2021," would be pushed to January 2022 due to pandemic-related production delays.

"Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen," Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a release at the time.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Instead, they launched first with streaming, debuting Magnolia Network on Discovery+ in July 2021.

"I think, looking back, we couldn't have planned it any better," Joanna told Good Morning America host Lara Spencer last month of finally introducing the channel.

"It's January, it's a new year," she continued at the time. "Just the message of hope and inspiration from these storytellers and the stories that they're telling… The world is ready for that kind of beauty to be seen."