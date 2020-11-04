Joanna Gaines on Filming Fixer Upper Reboot with Chip for Magnolia Network: ‘We Were Rusty!’
"It feels kind of like we dusted off our boots and this is Fixer 2.0,” says the HGTV alum
Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip are just a few months away from launching their Magnolia TV network, but the Fixer Upper star admits they’re a bit out of practice when it comes to filming.
"At first we were a little rusty,” Joanna says in the latest issue of People, on newsstands Friday. “Getting back on camera, it was like, ‘What? Where do we look? What do we do?’ But I think we’re starting to get the hang of it. It feels kind of like we dusted off our boots and this is Fixer 2.0.”
Chip and Joanna first shot to fame after their popular home renovation series premiered on HGTV in 2013, but five seasons later, the couple announced they were walking away to focus on family and their businesses. “The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna said of the series' comeback. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”
Then in November 2018, the pair announced they were launching their own Magnolia network in partnership with HGTV’s parent company, Discovery Inc. In addition to a slew of original new programming, fans of the home renovation show hoped for its eventual return, and in August the couple revealed they were bringing back the beloved series.
This time around though, Joanna, who is releasing her second children’s book: The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, (out Nov. 4) says she and Chip will be doing things a little bit differently.
“We want to be smart when it comes to our kids,” she says. “When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they’re a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them. But toward the end I started noticing, they don’t necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We’ll see as much of the kids as they want to give us.”
