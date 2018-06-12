Joanna Gaines' Book is Now Available for Pre-Order: See Her 'Vision' for her First Solo Release

Attention Fixer Upper fans: The design bible is officially coming.

Nearly a year ago, Joanna Gaines announced she was writing a book that combined all of her best tips and tricks for pulling together the perfect family home. Now, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first look at her decorating guide, titled Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, available on November 6, 2018. And it’s now available for preorder.

“Home is so personal, and for me, I want it to be a place where my family feels loved, safe, and at ease. Creating a space that tells your story is really what it’s all about,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m so excited to finally release Homebody’s official cover!”

The mom of four — she’s currently pregnant with baby number five, a boy — will break down just how she creates the farmhouse-inspired spaces that led to her successful career, as well as how to get the look for yourself. She’ll share the basics, offer advice and walk readers through her processes, all while showing off stunning photos of her work.

“The vision was that it would be more than a coffee table book,” she says. “I really wanted it to be a practical guide to creating a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there — making it a place that you never want to leave.”

In a release from the publisher, Harper Design, she adds, “The reason that I do all of the things that I do is because I deeply want this for everyone.” And if her hilarious Instagram post (below) poking fun at her photoshoot skills is any indication, it’s safe to say her ideas will be approachable, stylish and fun.

If you though it couldn’t get any better, think again: Fans will even have access to her own Waco, Texas, farmhouse that she shares with her husband Chip and their four kids, Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.

This will be the fourth book released by the HGTV stars. The Magnolia Story, which chronicled their romance and rise to fame, was their first, followed by Chip’s memoir and business guide, Capital Gaines, and Joanna’s cookbook, Magnolia Table, which came out in April.