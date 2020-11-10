Joanna Gaines: ‘My Korean Heritage is One of the Things I’m Most Proud Of’

Joanna Gaines has never been more proud of her Korean heritage, but the Fixer Upper star says she didn’t always feel that way.

“My mom is full Korean and my dad is Caucasian. Kids in kindergarten would make fun of me for being Asian, and when you’re that age you don’t know really how to process that; the way you take that is, 'Who I am isn’t good enough,’” Joanna, 42, said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Fast forward to today and my Korean heritage is one of the things I’m most proud of. I’m trying to make up for that lost time – the culture is just so beautiful. I think discovering who you are and what you were made to do is a lifelong journey.”

Joanna’s latest project, writing her second children’s book The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, (available today) is all about celebrating who you are and embracing your gifts.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Joanna Gaines

“I think discovering who you are and what you were made to do is a lifelong journey,” says the mom of five. “It seems to be a question we all find ourselves asking in different seasons of our lives, and for many of us, it starts when we are kids. I also think that because it can feel like a daunting question, for some it seems too intimidating to try to answer. But the beauty there is that we’re all on this great adventure together.”

Joanna adds: “We’re all in process, trying to work it out, each of us bringing our own stories and strengths and personalities to the table. And though it is imperfect and always evolving, I’ve come to realize it’s more beautiful this way. The world is better off when we all lean into who we truly are and fight to uphold the unique goodness in all of us.”