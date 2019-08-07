Image zoom Magnolia

Waco, Texas, is the center of all things Chip and Joanna Gaines, but one space in the couple’s Magnolia headquarters was far from their signature style.

The stuffy conference room had a standard long-table-and-chairs set-up and sad drop ceiling that just didn’t feel right for the creative company. So Joanna dreamed up a makeover plan so inspiring, it might just hold Fixer Upper fans over until the launch of their new TV network!

The HGTV alum, 41, knew she had to switch things up: “I wanted to create a space that encouraged conversation and had a relaxed and inspiring vibe,” she said. “Whether we’re discussing the magazine or talking about plans for the Market, we could do so in a way that felt like we were hanging out in a living room or a library type of setting.”

She unveiled the final product — a cozy library where employees come to create all things Magnolia — in a new behind-the-scenes blog post.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Baby Crew Walking Around Their Home 2 Weeks After His First Steps

Image zoom Magnolia

In designing the forest green nook, Joanna envisioned something that felt like a “retreat from the day’s busyness.” The Magnolia founder added a plush sofa, plenty of seating and a couple of vignette tables for the perfect balance of comfort and functionality.

“I chose furniture and decor based on the two design styles I wanted in the room: modern and eclectic,” Joanna wrote in the post. “I chose a deep green tone for the room because I wanted the entire space to feel significant and dramatic right when you walked in.”

In true Joanna fashion, the mom of five infused the room with personality by incorporating vintage decor throughout. Between the antique easel displaying a vintage map of New York city and the wall of library books, she admits, “It’s hard to pick just one favorite!”

RELATED: WATCH: Chip and Joanna Gaines Share a First Look at Their New TV Network Teaser: ‘We Can’t Wait’

The before-and-after pictures show a drastic transformation, but Joanna left the original conference table in the room — and added an adorable booster seat for baby Crew, who turned one in June, at the head of the table!

Image zoom Magnolia

Last month, Joanna revealed plans for the next big Waco project on her blog: a coffee shop called “Magnolia Press” set to open in the fall.

In the post, she explained the meaning behind the name and expressed her hopes for it to symbolize what customers may experience inside.

“When our team brainstormed on the name we kept coming back to this idea of a french press and the slower (but very rewarding) process of making a rich, good cup of coffee,” she wrote. “It felt symbolic for what we hope people find here with us—a spot to slow down, to take it all in, and to simply savor the moment.”

Image zoom St. Jude

The Waco Tribune-Herald, which first reported the news in February, noted that the shop will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of teas, with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating.

Located at 418 S. Eighth Street, Chip and Joanna’s new shop will be just a block away from Magnolia Market at the Silos.