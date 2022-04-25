Joanna Gaines Just Dropped an Early Summer Home Collection at Target, and Prices Start at Just $3
If you're currently tossing those heavy blankets and your cozy winter decor into storage, thrilled to fully embrace spring and warmer days ahead, we have great news for you: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection of home decor just launched nearly 200 new pieces at Target. The line is inspired by summer gatherings and the season's bright colors and lush bounties. The latest iteration of this exclusive collaboration is filled with products starting at just $3. But you'll want to act fast, as some items have already sold out.
Fans of the home renovation and design duo will love to see that their trademark farmhouse aesthetic is well represented in pieces made out of earth-toned stoneware, woven from wicker, and crafted from ochre-colored clay. There are also several pieces designed to be used and loved in your outdoor spaces, like the Variegated Stripe Floor Cushion. This plush cushion instantly creates another seat around the fire pit or near a patio coffee table for someone to sit and relax while enjoying your prime hosting skills. It has a sophisticated gray and white stripe design that will blend in easily with nearly any design scheme.
The collection also features plenty of decor items, like this warm weather-appropriate Faux Chili Leaf Wreath filled with lush branches of green chili leaves and berries. Its plastic construction makes it durable enough to hang on your front door for a welcoming nod to the season, and a loop of fabric affixed to the back makes it easy to drape wherever you'd like.
Another standout piece is the Large Modern Rim Stoneware Serving Bowl. This dishwasher- and microwave-safe bowl is shallow and wide to display everything from a pile of colorful summer fruit to a tangle of spaghetti dotted with fresh basil from your garden. The calm, neutral colors make any bright summer foods pop by contrast, but it will look just as lovely on display in your kitchen on its own as it will on your patio dining table.
And as if all of these new home goodies weren't enough, Target also launched summer products from its latest in-house collection, Threshold designed with Studio McGee. These pieces feature neutral colors with beachy vibes like this Sand Dune Framed Wall Art that makes it feel as if you're looking out of a big picture window toward a windy day by the sea, or the Rialto Woven Barrel Back Chair with Cushion, an indoor chair built with a rattan frame and styles with a cream-colored cushion. This chair adds a comfortable place to sit in a sunroom or anywhere that gets plenty of light to instantly create an inviting reading nook or place to relax. Plus, it's already on sale.
There are hundreds more fantastic summer finds where these came from over at Target, but we strongly suggest shopping now while these pieces are still in stock, ahead of your first big summer gathering.