Joanna Gaines Just Dropped an Early Summer Home Collection at Target, and Prices Start at Just $3

Fans of the home renovation and design duo will love to see that their trademark farmhouse aesthetic is well represented in pieces made out of earth-toned stoneware, woven from wicker, and crafted from ochre-colored clay. There are also several pieces designed to be used and loved in your outdoor spaces, like the Variegated Stripe Floor Cushion. This plush cushion instantly creates another seat around the fire pit or near a patio coffee table for someone to sit and relax while enjoying your prime hosting skills. It has a sophisticated gray and white stripe design that will blend in easily with nearly any design scheme.