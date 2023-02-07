Joanna Gaines Responds to Commenters Calling Her Latest Design an '80s Airport Bathroom': 'A Lot of Opinions'

The Magnolia Network star has been showing off her most recent series of renovations on Instagram, but not every makeover is a hit with fans

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 7, 2023 02:45 PM
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Joanna Gaines is getting some mixed reviews from fans on a recent design choice.

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star, 44, has been documenting her latest home renovation project, which she's dubbed "Mini Reni," on Instagram, and the last room she finished was a rare miss, according to some of her followers.

On Monday, Gaines posted a Reel showing how she transformed "a plain, white space into a room with story and character—a blend of old and new." The space, and its bold navy grid patterned wallpaper in particular, drew mixed reviews from her followers, who dubbed it reminiscent of an "80s airport bathroom." One user commented "it's giving bathroom," while another joked, "Where's the toilet?"

The star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, with a good-natured response: "There are a lot of opinions on the wallpaper in the boy's room for #minireni 🤭"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Gaines even posted a poll on her Story with a screenshot of the wallpaper, which is from her own Magnolia line, posing a question: "Does this wallpaper look like…" and allowing them to choose between "a cute wallpaper for boy's room 🤗" or "'80's airport bathroom wall tile' 😂"

It's uncommon for Gaines's fans to disagree with her decorating choices. She is still known to many as the designer responsible for the meteoric rise of shiplap as a building material, but her overall "modern farmhouse" style has become a predominant aesthetic of the last decade, assisted by Gaines's many product lines, stores, books and of course, TV shows.

In addition to documenting her renovations on Instagram, the The Stories We Tell author star has also been giving fans some glimpses of her home life with her husband of 20 years, Chip Gaines. The Fixer Upper couple have five kids together: sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18; and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 13.

Earlier this month, Joanna shared an Instagram Reel of Chip, 48, feeding their farm animals, along with the caption, "A man and his chickens 🐓🐥."

Clearly admiring the couple's quality time at the coup, one of her followers commented: "How do you guys have the time to do all the things and be present in your personal life?" Another wrote, "That's some serious and intentional time management happening there!"

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Larry Busacca/Getty

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in October 2022, the designer opened up about the day she married Chip and recalled one of the most memorable moments of the night.

"My favorite moment is when we said goodbye to everybody, got in the limo and ate so much food!" she told PEOPLE.

She added: "I just remember, when we got there, I saw how good the food looked and I asked my mom, 'No matter what, will you just put some food in a container and put it in the car?' "

"So we did our thing, we did our dance, we did all the things that you're supposed to do at a wedding. And all I kept saying is, I can't wait to be in that car with Chip headed to our honeymoon. And the second that door shut, I was like, 'Thank God, this is why I'm here. I just wanna be with you and I wanna eat.'"

