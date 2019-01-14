Joanna Gaines Is Releasing a Children's Book! Everything to Know About We Are the Gardeners

Joanna Gaines is already a best selling author, but the Fixer Upper star is releasing another new book— and this one is co-written by her kids!

In her forthcoming children’s book We Are the Gardeners, Joanna — who welcomed son Crew in June — enlists the help of her sons Duke, 9½, and Drake, 13, and daughters Emmie Kay, 8½, and Ella Rose, 12, as they chronicle their adventures in starting a family garden.

From funny failed endeavors to encountering obstacles like “bunnies that eat everything” Joanna says it’s, “Our way of sharing what the garden means to us, and the many adventures we’ve had along the way!”

Joanna adds: “The garden has always been a place that inspires me. There’s something about digging deep into fresh soil or watching new life burst from what was not long ago just a tiny seed that reinforces what a gift life is. I think that’s part of why my kids have come to love spending time in the garden just as much as I do.”

The self-proclaimed “plant lady” has long been passionate about gardening and spending time outdoors with her husband Chip and their kids.

“It can be a great teacher, if we pause long enough to notice all there is to learn,” she says of their garden. “Where every day can be a lesson in hard work, and sometimes even in failure, but where there’s also growth worth celebrating.”

We Are the Gardeners is available for preorder January 14.