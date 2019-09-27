Joanna Gaines is Now Selling All of her Favorite Plants on Magnolia: 'My Plant Lady Dreams'

Image zoom Magnolia Market; Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Joanna Gaines wants to help her fans become the plant parents they were born to be.

The 41-year old mother of five recently announced that all her “plant lady dreams are coming true” with the launch of a collection of live houseplants you can buy on the Magnolia online store.

The new product line was first revealed in a post on the Magnolia blog, which explains that “Jo has always wanted to make her favorite houseplants more accessible,” and now Fixer Upper lovers can fill their homes with a selection specially curated by the HGTV star herself.

The line includes 10 different varieties of plants — Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree, Fiddle Leaf Fig, Senecio ‘String of Bananas,’ Snake Plant, Variegated ‘Major’ Vinca, Olive Tree, Olive Bush, Sweet Bay Laurel Bush, Hoya Plant and Monstera Philodendron — which range in price from $25.99 for the Snake Plant to $49.99 for the Olive Tree.

According to the blog, shipping is always free and the plants will be sent straight to your door.

The website also provides a care guide for every variety offered, detailing how much water and light they need to thrive.

In addition to home products, Joanna and her husband, Chip, run a lifestyle empire that includes a home building company, real estate agency, product lines, the quarterly magazine Magnolia Journal, their Waco shopping destination, and a forthcoming TV network — all of which have kept them busy post-Fixer Upper.

Gaines recently opened up about balancing work and family — she and Chip are parents to Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9 and Crew, 1 — in a personal essay she penned for the Fall 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, which is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company.

Image zoom PERRY HAGOPIAN

“There are a handful of questions I get asked on a consistent basis,” she wrote in the story, titled “Wholly Unbalanced.” “Most center on our work. Some our marriage and our family. And equally common is the question of how we manage to balance it all at the same time.”

“For me, balance does not exist,” she admitted. “I decided that balance is way too meticulous a science to get just right in my daily life, and that it wasn’t something I was very interested in for myself. In its place, I sought wholeness for my family and for my work.”