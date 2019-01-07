Joanna Gaines Admits Even She Gets the Post-Holiday Blues — and Shares Her 'Simple' Way to Reset

After the holidays are over, Joanna Gaines admittedly gets a little bummed out because all of the hustle and bustle is gone from her famous Waco farmhouse.

But instead of wallowing in the fact that her home feels “a little bare,” she uses the time at the beginning of the new year to reset, she shares on her At Home blog.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When the gifts have been opened, the tree has been taken down and Christmas has passed, I start to crave simplicity and fresh inspiration in my home,” she writes. “There’s a moment every year after the decorations have been packed away where the house feels a little bare, but I like to look at this as my opportunity to approach our home with fresh eyes.”

For Gaines, the adjustment means clearing her mind with a fresh candle and good music. She even made the perfect “At Home” Spotify playlist, which features songs 36 songs, including “River” by Leon Bridges and “Wildflower” by Tom Petty.

RELATED: Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Returning to TV with Their Own Discovery Network: ‘Excited to Be Back!’

Rob Kim/Getty

“For me, the tools for this reset begin with the senses—sounds, smells, colors and textures,” she writes. “I love to put a good playlist on shuffle, burn a new candle and start looking for the places in my home where I can clear clutter, incorporate new colors and add life.”

However, the former Fixer Upper star admits that revamping her home for the new year isn’t synonymous with spending money on new decor.

“Instead, opt to embrace change in really simple ways,” she writes.

Perry Hagopian

Gaines recommends adding freshly cut stems or greenery to a vase in an entryway or placing a basket in the living room for throw blankets. She also suggests adding pops of color to a sofa or bed with fun throw pillows.

“A little goes a long way!” she writes.

Gaines points out that the new year is a great time to tackle de-cluttering projects “you’ve been avoiding,” like cleaning out a hall closet, junk drawer or pantry

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Is Launching a Bedding Line at Target! Get a Sneak Peek at Her New Collection

“Whatever this process looks like for you, don’t overwhelm yourself by thinking of this as a complete overhaul of your home,” she writes. “Rather, look at this as your opportunity to slow down, reset and embrace the clean slate of a new season. I hope that whatever this fresh start looks like for you, that you will approach it with pause, purpose and intention. Happy January!”

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines Shares Her Tips for Setting a Table

Joanna and her husband, Chip, will no doubt have plenty more expert advice to share when they launch their own TV network.

The designer-contractor duo ended their hit series Fixer Upper in April 2018, but announced on the Tonight Show in November that they’ll be returning to the small screen in a partnership with Discovery Inc., HGTV’s parent company. A launch date has not yet been announced.