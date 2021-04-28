Shop

Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Summer Collection at Target — Including a $40 Inflatable Pool

Plus backyard games, candles, and patio essentials
By Christina Butan
April 27, 2021 08:00 PM
Joanna Gaines is already celebrating summer with a new Hearth and Hand collection at Target. The latest arrivals include everything you need to get ready for the season, including backyard games, patio essentials, candles, outdoor dinnerware, market bags, faux plants, and more. 

Hearth and Hand’s most popular items tend to sell out quickly after launching (this entertaining caddy is already out of stock!), and we have a feeling this $40 inflatable pool will be a hot ticket item. The black and white pool features four inflatable rings and doubles as a ball pit during colder months. It holds up to 141 gallons of water, and is recommended for ages two and up. It already has 4.5 star rating, with one shopper calling it “super cute” and a “must-have for summer.”

Credit: Target

Buy It! Hearth and Hand Inflatable Outdoor Pool, $39.99; target.com

Alongside the inflatable pool, a handful of outdoor games and accessories are included in the collection, including a colorful toy parachute, a bean bag toss set, cute inflatable balls that can be used for kickball or a game of catch, and even a bocce ball set. A few more fun releases will be available for purchase on May 14, like this kids market cart that can be used as a lemonade stand, and this collapsible utility wagon. (Note that some items like the bean bag toss are only eligible for same day delivery with a Shipt subscription.)

Shoppers are already loving this insulated backpack, which can be used for a day trip or while lounging outside.

The Hearth and Hand summer collection also includes useful essentials and decor for your patio and yard space, like throws and pillows, pretty faux plants, and citrus-scented candles. The brand’s outdoor dinnerware collection includes everything from serving trays and pitchers to melamine plates and dessert bowls.

Check out the rest of Hearth and Hand’s newest summer arrivals at Target here.

