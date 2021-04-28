Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Summer Collection at Target — Including a $40 Inflatable Pool

Hearth and Hand’s most popular items tend to sell out quickly after launching (this entertaining caddy is already out of stock!), and we have a feeling this $40 inflatable pool will be a hot ticket item. The black and white pool features four inflatable rings and doubles as a ball pit during colder months. It holds up to 141 gallons of water, and is recommended for ages two and up. It already has 4.5 star rating, with one shopper calling it “super cute” and a “must-have for summer.”