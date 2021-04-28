Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Summer Collection at Target — Including a $40 Inflatable Pool
Joanna Gaines is already celebrating summer with a new Hearth and Hand collection at Target. The latest arrivals include everything you need to get ready for the season, including backyard games, patio essentials, candles, outdoor dinnerware, market bags, faux plants, and more.
Hearth and Hand’s most popular items tend to sell out quickly after launching (this entertaining caddy is already out of stock!), and we have a feeling this $40 inflatable pool will be a hot ticket item. The black and white pool features four inflatable rings and doubles as a ball pit during colder months. It holds up to 141 gallons of water, and is recommended for ages two and up. It already has 4.5 star rating, with one shopper calling it “super cute” and a “must-have for summer.”
Buy It! Hearth and Hand Inflatable Outdoor Pool, $39.99; target.com
Alongside the inflatable pool, a handful of outdoor games and accessories are included in the collection, including a colorful toy parachute, a bean bag toss set, cute inflatable balls that can be used for kickball or a game of catch, and even a bocce ball set. A few more fun releases will be available for purchase on May 14, like this kids market cart that can be used as a lemonade stand, and this collapsible utility wagon. (Note that some items like the bean bag toss are only eligible for same day delivery with a Shipt subscription.)
Shoppers are already loving this insulated backpack, which can be used for a day trip or while lounging outside.
The Hearth and Hand summer collection also includes useful essentials and decor for your patio and yard space, like throws and pillows, pretty faux plants, and citrus-scented candles. The brand’s outdoor dinnerware collection includes everything from serving trays and pitchers to melamine plates and dessert bowls.
Check out the rest of Hearth and Hand’s newest summer arrivals at Target here.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Summer Collection at Target — Including a $40 Inflatable Pool
- Vitamix Blenders Are Up to $100 Off — and They’re Selling Out Fast
- This Cottage-Style Corner Shelf Gives Small Homes Extra Storage, and It’s Just $13 with This Secret Code
- Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Blown Away’ by the Quality of This $160 Dining Set