Joanna Gaines is feeling the Christmas spirit — before Halloween.

On Wednesday, the former Fixer Upper star, 40, shared on her Instagram Story two of the homey ways that she is gearing up for the holidays.

As Nat King Cole’s classic the Christmas Song — that’s “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” / Jack Frost nipping at your nose” — plays in the background, Gaines pans around a cozy living room with a fire in the fireplace.

“My sister couldn’t wait for December and I’m not complaining!” she captioned the video, which was filmed in her younger sister Mary Kay McCall’s Texas home, which Joanna and husband Chip renovated in a season 5 episode of Fixer Upper.

In a second post, Joanna showed off the Twelve Nights candle from the Magnolia Signature Candle Collection. “Burning my favorite Christmas candle,” she wrote with the heart eyes emoji.

In 2017, Joanna offered her fans a peek at her Christmas traditions on Instagram. She put up a tree with homemade touches, added silver ornaments, whipped up a batch of candy and made her own sign that reads, “Deck the halls with boughs of holly fa la la la la.”

Earlier in October 2018, Joanna celebrated 15 years of Magnolia with a sweet shout-out to her husband Chip.

“It all started with a dream that I jotted down on a legal pad back in 2003,” Joanna wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Chip Carter for helping me turn what was on that piece of paper into a reality. These last fifteen years have been equal parts scary and exciting and there’s no one else I’d rather by my side than you.”